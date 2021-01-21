Michael Chandler finally gets his shot on MMA's biggest stage

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·4 min read

Michael Chandler isn’t the first former Bellator fighter — or even first former Bellator champion — to sign with the UFC, and you can be certain he won’t be the last.

Chandler’s decision to sign with the UFC, though, is vastly different than when Eddie Alvarez, Will Brooks or even Ben Askren made the leap.

Alvarez and Brooks were former Bellator lightweight champions and had a combined 3-1 record against Chandler in the organization. Askren, a former Bellator welterweight champion, had departed the organization and was in ONE FC when his contract was traded to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson’s.

Chandler, though, was to Bellator what Derek Jeter was to the Yankees. He was the face of the franchise, the one constant through all of the comings and goings, the guy you associated with Bellator in the good times and the bad.

Chandler to the UFC would be like Jeter in a Red Sox uniform or Ray Lewis in the Steelers’ black and gold.

Yet, if you knew Chandler at all, understood what makes him tick, it wouldn’t have been all that much of a shock on Sept. 17 when Chandler signed as a free agent with the UFC.

He was tired of being asked if he “trained UFC,” or being underrated despite his many victories.

Underneath the smiles and the pleasantries lies a vicious competitor. And as time ticked by and his 20s turned into his 30s, Chandler came to believe that if he ever wanted to be regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters in the world, he had to do it on the biggest stage, no matter how many significant wins he had in Bellator.

“I told Dana this in our conversation, every time I trained for one of the guys I stepped inside of the cage with, I wasn’t training to fight them; I was training to fight the No. 1 guy in the world,” Chandler said. “The No. 1 guy in the world has always been under the UFC banner. I was always training to beat that guy.”

It’s led him to Abu Dhabi where on Saturday at Etihad Arena, he’ll face Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257. A win over the No. 6 ranked Hooker would probably put Chandler into the UFC’s top five and he could wind up fighting for the UFC belt next.

So when the opportunity came, even though he had meant so much to Bellator and vice versa, he never had a doubt about what he’d do if a UFC contract offer came.

He was signing it, because he has long believed he was the best in the world. Being in the UFC was really the only way to conclusively prove that.

“These are the upper echelon, world-class guys I’ve wanted to compete against since Day 1,” Chandler said.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: (R-L) Michael Chandler shakes hands with UFC President Dana White during the UFC 257 press conference event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 21, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Michael Chandler shakes hands with Dana White during the UFC 257 press conference event inside Etihad Arena on Jan. 21, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Those are the kinds of comments that gets White excited. His thought process is that a fighter should be ready to take on the best at any time and he has little time for fighters who look for tune-up fights or aren’t happy with the style of an opponent or how much time they’ve had to prepare.

Chandler is the guy White sees when he dreams about what he wants in a fighter.

“I love that,” he said of Chandler’s attitude. “He thinks he’s the best and he wants to prove it. That’s what this sport is all about, so I love it hearing him talk like that.”

Chandler served as a back-up at UFC 254 for the main event, which featured Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his title against Justin Gaethje. He made weight, but did not need to fight.

He said he heard the chirps from some of his peers since he got the opportunity to be the back-up, but reiterated several times that all he wanted to do once he signed with the promotion was to do whatever he was asked.

He said before he was given the back-up slot, he’d agreed to fights against Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, which fell through. Now, he gets a big shot against Hooker, but said he’s willing to do what is necessary to prove himself.

“I didn’t come in and stomp my feet and slam my fist and start demanding things right away,” Chandler said. “I just said, ‘Hey, give me the best opportunity you can.’ They wanted to give me a top five guy right away. Dana wanted to throw me into that fire right away with a top five guy and that’s what they’ve worked to do since Day 1. They’ve held true to their word and here we are, fighting a top five guy in the co-main event of the biggest card of the year. I couldn’t be happier for the opportunity.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs making weaponizing John Tavares a priority

    The answer to everything the Maple Leafs have done in the offseason might stem from their plans for their captain.

  • Marshawn Lynch goes for a skate with Akim Aliu and it's as entertaining as you'd imagine

    The former NFL star went skating with one of hockey's leading anti-racism advocates and the result was delightful.

  • Pascal Siakam misses practice after hard fall on dunk

    Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam is questionable for Friday's home game against the Miami Heat.

  • Report: Eagles tab Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as next head coach

    Nick Sirianni served as the Colts' offensive coordinator since 2018.

  • Alexander Ovechkin's wife Nastya fires back at NHL over questionable safety protocols

    Ovechkin's wife raised several good points about individual responsibility, as the NHL's decision to play without a bubble continues to have bad consequences.

  • Oilers are going to need a lot from Mikko Koskinen with no relief on the horizon

    The Oilers are short on options in net, and it's only a matter of time before that catches up with them.

  • NBA postpones Memphis Grizzlies' next 3 games under coronavirus protocols

    The next three Memphis Grizzlies games are postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

  • Conor McGregor doesn't dismiss fight with Jake Paul: 'We'll see what happens'

    While a fight is not on the radar yet, Conor McGregor didn't say no when asked about Jake Paul.

  • Brooklyn's brilliance was on display but glaring holes still need to be addressed

    Going all-in on star power was an easy decision, assuming Irving stays onboard and unexpected absences won’t become the norm. But staying pat could have the Nets on the outside looking in, although smart money says Marks will be scraping the lint in Brooklyn’s pockets to cover the glaring holes.

  • Report: Steelers interview former Browns coach Hue Jackson for offensive coordinator position

    Hue Jackson hasn't coached in the NFL since the 2018 season.

  • NBA trade watch: Which stars are likely to be moved next

    Which mid-career superstars, expiring All-Stars and aging duos could be the next on the trade block?

  • Pascal Siakam reveals groin has been bothering him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall against the Miami Heat and told reporters his groin has been a problem for a few games.

  • Whitecaps go international with Nigerian forward, Jamaican defender in MLS SuperDraft

    The Vancouver Whitecaps went international in the first round of Thursday's MLS SuperDraft, taking a Nigerian forward and Jamaican defender. The Whitecaps selected Akron forward David Egbo ninth overall before taking Jamaica's Javain Brown from South Florida with the 23rd pick, obtained in the December 2018 trade that sent Erik Hurtado to Sporting Kansas City. Egbo, a 22-year-old senior from Enugu, Nigeria, scored 21 goals and added 13 assists in three seasons with the Zips. Egbo, who says he can play a variety of attacking positions, is not short on confidence "Personally I think I'm good at everything," said Egbo, who came to the U.S. in 2014 on an academic scholarship to Pennsylvania's Kiski School. "That's not to sound cocky … I wouldn't say I'm the perfect striker but I think I have a little bit of everything and that's what makes me different from the rest of the strikers." The 24-year-old Brown, who has won four caps for Jamaica, scored three goals in 15 games with South Florida in 2019. Expansion Austin FC took Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira first overall. The 20-year-old sophomore started all 26 games he played in for the Hokies with six goals and six assists. A native of Venezuela, Pereira was a teenager when his family came to the U.S. seeking asylum. Pereira was one of five players signed to Generation Adidas contracts, which don't count against the league's salary cap. All five went in the top seven of the draft. Toronto traded its 18th overall pick to Minnesota United, acquiring the 25th pick and US$50,000 in general allocation money in exchange. TFC used the pick to fill a need at fullback with Maryland's Matt Di Rosa. Toronto has incumbents Richie Laryea and Brazil's Auro at fullback. Veteran Justin Morrow's contract has expired and Tony Gallacher's loan from Liverpool is over. Di Rosa won the 21018 NCAA title with the Terrapins, scoring the winning goal in the semifinal against Indiana. CF Montreal's Amar Sejdic scored the lone goal in Maryland's 1-0 win over Akron in the championship game with Canadian Dayne St. Clair, now with Minnesota United, getting the shutout. Di Rosa's twin brother Ben, a defender from Maryland, went in the second round (44th overall) to New York City FC. Toronto chose Virginia forward Nathaniel Crofts in the second round (45th overall). The native of Sheffield, England, had 11 goals and 11 assists in 64 games (63 starts) with the Cavaliers. Vancouver picked UCLA midfielder Eric Iloski and Michigan defender Joel Harrison, a native of Langley, B.C., in the second round (46th and 53rd overall, respectively). CF Montreal, formerly known as the Montreal Impact, previously traded its first-round pick to Austin for Canadian defender Kamal Miller and its second-round selection to Minnesota in the Mason Toye deal. In 2019. the six-foot-one 185-pound Egbo led Akron in goals (7), assists (4), points (18), shots (49), while ranking second in shots on goal (19) en route to earning first-team all-Mid-American Conference honours. The 5-11 160-pound Brown played for HarbourView FC in Jamaica. Both players will require an international spot if signed to an MLS contract. There were 12 Canadians among the 170-plus players available in the draft, which was reduced to three rounds from four this year. Wake Forest and Clemson dominated picks No. 2 through 4. FC Cincinnati used the second overall pick on Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris, another Generation Adidas player and the son of former Sheffield United player Terry Harris. The 20-year-old from England, who grew up in Hong Kong and New Zealand, had 16 goals and six assists as a sophomore in 2019, his last season. Colorado traded up to get the third pick from Houston, using it to select Clemson midfielder Phil Mayaka. The 21-year-old, another GA player, was ACC Freshman of the Year and a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2019. Mayaka emigrated from Kenya to the U.S. as a teenager. The pick cost Colorado $200,000 in general allocation money, with Houston possibly receiving another $50,000 of 2022 GAM as part of the deal. D.C. United took Clemson forward Kimarni Smith with the fourth pick and then acquired the fifth overall selection from Atlanta, using it to select Wake Forest defender Michael DeShields. D.C. also got the 32nd overall pick in the deal that sent Atlanta $125,000 in general allocation money and the 31st selection. Houston took Washington centre back Ethan Bartlow with the sixth pick. Virginia midfielder Bret Halsey went seventh to Real Salt Lake. Both are Generation Adidas players. Orlando City used the No. 8 selection on Georgetown' forward Derek Dodson. The pick was acquired from Portland in exchange for $100,000 in general allocation money — $75,000 in 2021 and $25,000 in 2022. Earlier Thursday, the Whitecaps flipped second-round draft picks with Nashville SC, acquiring a 2021 international roster slot in the process. Vancouver gave up the 36th overall pick, receiving the 46th overall selection. The deal also involved an exchange of general allocation money. Vancouver sent $175,000 to Nashville with a promise of up to $75,000 in return based on "performance benchmarks" of the player selected by Nashville. In other moves, Houston acquired former U.S. youth midfielder Derrick Jones from Nashville SC for $100,000 in general allocation money and $150,000 in 2022 GAM. ---- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Leafs look to regroup ahead of rematch with Oilers; Auston Matthews misses practice

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are looking for balance. And they're hoping their best player will be part of the solution. In the wake of Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton where Toronto severely limited Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at 5 on 5, but also failed to offer much of anything going the other way in a plodding, mostly uneventful affair, the Leafs are aiming for more symmetry. "Just because we're defending well doesn't mean we can't be attacking and playing well in the offensive zone," said winger Zach Hyman. "You can have both. You don't have to have one without the other." What's unclear is whether Toronto will have star centre Auston Matthews to help lead the charge in Friday's rematch at Scotiabank Arena. The 23-year-old took the ice before Thursday's practice, had a conversation with assistant coach Manny Malhotra and another chat with a trainer before departing ahead of the formal session. "He just wasn't feeling great coming off the game," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We'll have an update (Friday) morning." Toronto is already minus two options up front with veteran forward Joe Thornton, who suffered an upper-body injury against the Oilers, expected to miss time, and winger Nick Robertson (knee) unavailable. Keefe put his lines in a blender out of necessity Thursday, bumping Hyman into the top-6 alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, while Jimmy Vesey skated in Thornton's spot with taxi squad member Adam Brooks — a practice placeholder for Matthews — and Mitch Marner. "We'll see how it all comes together," Keefe said. "There's a lot of things happening. The health of our players in our lineup is one thing. (The) salary cap and how all those things move around affect a lot of different decisions. We'll see how it all settles." The Leafs gave up a fluke own goal, a power-play effort from Draisaitl that came off a fortunate bounce and an empty-netter in Wednesday's matchup that, despite a boatload of talent under one roof, never saw the expected fireworks materialize. "We negated the biggest offensive threats on their team," Keefe said. "It gave us a chance to win, but certainly we have to deliver on the other side of the puck as well." Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen, who seems to be finding his groove after some early hiccups, had a front-row seat to the on-ice chess match — the first of nine meetings between the North Division rivals in this abbreviated season. "I saw two teams that definitely locked it down pretty good defensively," he said. "Great teams do both things well. I think we have that ability. It's something we want to set the standard to do every night. "Even though you play well, you might not get the results you want." Oilers head coach Dave Tippett made the point after his team's practice Thursday that both rosters have a say in the other's ability or inability to score at even strength. "It's almost funny to me how everybody talked all (off-season) about Toronto and Edmonton have to defend better," he said of the offensive juggernauts' past troubles keeping the puck out of their respective nets. "And then Toronto and Edmonton actually defend well, and now they think it's a bad hockey game. "It just baffles me sometimes." Leafs blue-liner Jake Muzzin said finding a balance between trying to contain elite skill and pushing forward can be tricky. "Good players, you've got to focus in on them and take away their game," he said. "But on the flip side, you've got to realize we've got to focus on us, too, and make plays. "Maybe (on Wednesday) we focused a little too much on defending." As for Toronto's new line combinations, Hyman said he's looking forward to suiting up with Tavares and Marner after playing with both separately at different points in their careers. "Excited to get at it," Hyman said. "This year more than any year, your depth is going to be tested. Fortunately for us, we have a ton of guys who can move up and down the lineup." Keefe said despite the criticism of Wednesday's performance — it was far from easy on the eye — the Oilers deserved credit for a committed defensive effort. Now the Leafs need to respond. "They clearly came in with a plan," Keefe said. "It was two teams that were trying to respect each other's strengths and nullify them. Ultimately, as much as we didn't like our game ... we gave ourselves a chance. "There's lot of encouraging signs there. We've just got to put it all together. We'll stay at it." Notes: Toronto officially placed Robertson on long-term injured reserve. ... Edmonton winger James Neal (COVID-19 protocols) practised with the Oilers and could draw into the lineup Friday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley

    LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday. Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017. It was Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jürgen Klopp's side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defence, having not scored in four successive games. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Blue Jays sign pitcher Tyler Chatwood to one-year, $3-million deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood to a one-year, US$3-million contract. The move, which had been reported earlier this week, adds another arm to the Blue Jays' pitching staff along with 2019 MLB saves leader Kirby Yates, who signed a one-year deal with Toronto on Wednesday. The moves are part of a busy off-season for Toronto that includes an agreement with star outfielder George Springer on a six-year contract worth a reported $150 million, pending a physical. The 31-year-old Chatwood started five games for the Chicago Cubs in 2020, going 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings before getting derailed with various injuries, including a right forearm strain that shut him down for the second half of the season. Chatwood, from Redlands, Calif., is 51-57 with a 4.40 ERA over nine seasons split between Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Cubs. He made his debut with the Angels as a 21-year-old in 2011 before getting traded to the Rockies at the end of his only season with the club that drafted him. Chatwood spent the next five seasons in Colorado, before signing a three-year, $38-million deal with Chicago in 2017. Chatwood, who has been a starter for the majority of his career but has served as a reliever when needed, missed most of 2014 and all of 2015 following Tommy John surgery. This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Fantasy Basketball: Injury analysis for Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum, and more

    Jeff Stotts of RotoWire delivers some deep injury analysis for fantasy basketball players.

  • B.C. Lions sign wide receiver Shaq Johnson to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian wide receiver Shaq Johnson to a contract extension. The six-foot, 185-pound native of Brampton, Ont., recorded career highs in receptions (39) and yards (597) in 2019 while also scoring a pair of touchdowns. Johnson has appeared in 54 games for the Lions over the past four seasons, making 97 catches for 1,454 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first full season as a pro in 2017, Johnson was the Lions' nominee for the CFL's most outstanding Canadian. Johnson was selected in the fourth round, 32nd overall, of the 2017 CFL draft. TICATS SIGN EIGHT FROM DRAFT CLASS HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed eight of their nine 2020 draft picks, including first-round selections Coulter Woodmansey and Mason Bennett. Woodmansey, Hamilton's fifth overall pick, played in 32 games, including 28 starts at guard, over four seasons at the University of Guelph (2016-19). The six-foot-five, 325-pound native of Toronto was named an OUA first-team all-star and a second-team all-Canadian in 2019. Bennett, taken ninth overall, played 43 games over four seasons at the University of North Dakota (2016-19). The six-foot-four, 235-pound Winnipeg native posted 128 total tackles, 20 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Hamilton also signed linebacker Bailey Feltmate (second round, Acadia University), receiver Tyler Ternowski (third round, University of Waterloo), defensive back Stavros Katsantonis (fourth round, University of British Columbia), offensive lineman Joseph Bencze, (fifth round, McMaster University) defensive back Jean Ventose (sixth round, University of British Columbia) and defensive lineman Tom Schnitzler (eighth round, University of British Columbia). The Tiger-Cats’ seventh-round selection, kicker JJ Molson, is currently on the practice roster of the NFL's Green Bay Packers. STAMPS INK DRAFT PICKS CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed six of their 2020 draft picks — defensive back Michael Asibuo, kicker/punter Keiran Burnham, linebacker Kurtis Gray, receiver Tyson Middlemost, defensive lineman Andrew Seinet-Spaulding and offensive lineman Jon Zamora. Zamora was the highest pick of the six, going in the third round (26th overall). He was a three-time Atlantic University Sport all-star at St. Francis Xavier. Asibuo played for Concordia the past four seasons, registering 51 tackles, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble. Burnham was a second-team all-Canadian at punter in 2019 at St. FX. Gray was a first-team all-Canadian on special teams in 2019 at Waterloo. Middlemost had 83 receptions for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games over four seasons at McMaster. Seinet-Spaulding won the J.P. Metras Trophy as U Sports' most outstanding lineman in 2019 at McGill. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Ted Thompson, 68, GM when Packers won last Super Bowl, dies

    Ted Thompson, whose 13-year run as Green Bay Packers general manager included their 2010 Super Bowl championship season, has died. He was 68. The Packers announced Thursday that Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas. The team said it was contacted by a direct family member. Thompson announced in May 2019 he had been diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder. He was the general manager from 2005-17 and drafted many notable players on the current roster, including two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He acquired 49 of the 53 players on the Packers' 2010 championship team. Thompson spent more than two decades in the Packers’ front office and was the team’s director of pro personnel when the Packers won the Super Bowl for the 1996 season and captured the NFC title the following year. “Ted lived a life of true Christian humility in a world where it’s more common to proclaim one’s own greatness,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “Those who knew him well admired his brilliance as a scout and his extraordinary ability to find players of good character. He was slyly funny and a loyal and true friend.” Thompson had a 10-season playing career as a linebacker with the Houston Oilers from 1975-1984, but he arguably made his biggest impact as an executive. He worked in Green Bay’s front office from 1992-99 and was the Seattle Seahawks’ vice-president of football operations from 2000-04. He returned to Green Bay in 2005. Mike Sherman had been working as Packers coach and general manager up to that point. The Packers decided to have Thompson take over the general manager duties while having Sherman remain as coach. “This is not going to be where I’m going to walk around with a big sledgehammer like I’m ruling the roost,” Thompson said at the time. “Again, this is not a democracy. But it’s also a place where we’re going to work together.” During Thompson’s first year as general manager, the Packers made the franchise-altering decision to select Rodgers with the 24th overall draft pick when they already had Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on their roster. The move enabled the Packers to have a three-decade run of exceptional quarterback play. With Thompson as general manager, the Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2009-16, including the Super Bowl season in 2010. Thompson draft picks who remain on the roster include four All-Pro selections from this season: Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, left tackle David Bakhtiari and centre Corey Linsley. Rodgers was the only first-round pick in that group. Adams was drafted in the second round, Bakhtiari in the fourth and Linsley in the fifth. Other notable current Packers drafted by Thompson: defensive tackle Kenny Clark, kicker Mason Crosby, and running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. “Certainly he’s a guy who’s held in the highest regard in this building and, I think, just around the league,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s had a tremendous impact not only on people in this building, obviously Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst) but people in other departments as well. His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster, but I think he’s had a tremendous impact amongst many people across the league, when you look all the other GMs that have learned under him." Other Thompson draft picks who had productive careers with Green Bay before departing include linebacker Clay Matthews, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Greg Jennings, “Ted had a quiet demeanour but his presence spoke volumes,” former Packers receiver James Jones tweeted. “Ted had a cold poker face, but I could always get him to crack a smile and shake his head … sometimes without saying a word.” Thompson said that his health led him to step down as general manager after the 2017 season. Thompson moved into a senior adviser role. Gutekunst, who had been working with Thompson as player personnel director, was promoted to general manager and remains in that position. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was an assistant coach with the Packers during Thompson’s first stint at Green Bay and referred to him Thursday as a “good friend.” “He was good at what he did but an even better person,” Reid said. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Shades of '88? Bruce Smith sees same potential in 2020 Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Win or lose, and make no mistake Bruce Smith is rooting for the Bills to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, the NFL’s career leader in sacks is confident Buffalo’s future is bright. “This is just the beginning,” Smith told The Associated Press by phone this week. “It’s been fun to watch the process. It’s unfolded right before our very eyes,” he added. “We’ve got a great foundation of guys that are playing at high levels.” The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end is referring to Buffalo’s young Josh Allen-led collection of stars who have helped transform a losing franchise into a bona fide contender in four seasons under coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane. The Bills (15-3), travelling to play top-seeded Kansas City (15-2), are making their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years and are one win short of their first Super Bowl berth since 1994. It’s a remarkable — and to Smith, long-awaited — turnaround for a franchise that endured a 17-year playoff drought which ended in 2017, following McDermott and Beane’s arrival. Aside from Allen, a third-year starter, the Bills’ core includes third-year middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, fourth-year cornerback Tre’Davious White, and sixth-year receiver Stefon Diggs, who still has three years left on his contract. In many ways Smith can see the parallels comparing where the Bills are today to Buffalo’s 1988 team he was a member of, and was poised to begin dominating the conference. “I think there was a realization that we were on the brink of becoming a damn good football team,” Smith said of the Bills who would go on to lose the AFC championship game to Cincinnati. Two years later, Buffalo began a run of making — and losing — four straight Super Bowl appearances. The Bills’ lineup in 1988 featured four eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers in Smith, quarterback Jim Kelly, receiver Andre Reed and then-rookie running back Thurman Thomas. And the team was headed by eventual Hall of Famers in coach Marv Levy and GM Bill Polian. Though it’s far too early to project today’s group, Smith credited McDermott for establishing a winning culture, and Beane for methodically addressing deficiencies through the draft, free agency and trades. Beane’s most impressive splash came in March when he traded a first-round draft pick to Minnesota to acquire Diggs, an All-Pro who became Buffalo’s first player to lead the NFL in yards receiving (1,535) and catches (127). It’s no different than Polian’s move to acquire then-rookie linebacker Cornelius Bennett in a three-team trade involving Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Rams in 1987. Bennett would become a fixture on Buffalo’s defence for the next seven seasons. Former Bills linebacker Darryl Talley also sees similarities to ’88. “This is where we were at. They’re right there at the cusp of that,” said Talley. He began envisioning Buffalo's potential at the end of the 1987 strike-shortened season. The Bills finished 7-8, capping a string of six seasons in which they went a combined 27-61 under four coaches. Buffalo would then make the playoffs in eight of the next 10 years. Talley recalled a conversation he had sitting next to Bennett following a 1987 season-ending loss at Philadelphia. “I told him, `Dude, you know what, if they leave us together, we’re going to be pretty damn good,‘” Talley said. “And when we came out in ’88, everybody looked at us like, `Where the hell did they all come from?’ And that started the year before.” The memories come flooding back for Talley. “Phew, you don’t know how enjoyable it is,” he said before referring to Buffalo’s 17-3 win over Baltimore on Saturday. “When they won, I felt like I won a playoff game because it’s been so long since I’ve gotten to see the Bills in the post-season,” he said. “Now that they’re doing some of the things that we did, now that they’re embarking on where we went, yes, I’m all in.” So is Smith, who has had several opportunities to address the Bills at McDermott’s request over the past few years. “Some of the things that I would talk to them about was: `Guys, there’s a tremendous amount of history that’s in this organization that was made by Jim and Thurman, myself and Darryl and Cornelius and so many others. But it’s time for you to make your history,’” Smith said. “Ours is already written and so forth and so on, but it’s time. And I think they’re built to handle that.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL John Wawrow, The Associated Press