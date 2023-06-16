Michael Cera opens up about nearly ‘spontaneously’ marrying Aubrey Plaza

Michael Cera has reflected on a time when he almost spontaneously married Aubrey Plaza.

The two actors appeared together in the 2010 comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs The World. Plaza later revealed that the pair had been romantically involved during and after filming, and had almost tied the knot on a trip to Vegas.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cera, now 35, recalled: “Well, we were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married.”

The Arrested Development star was asked if the idea had been an “Elvis chapel situation”. The term alludes to a popular trend in Las Vegas, Nevada, in which couples are able to get married quickly and cheaply, sometimes with Elvis Presley impersonators officiating the ceremony.

“Yeah,” Cera responded. “Like something where you get a certificate.

“I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20 [years old],” he added.

Though their relationship ulimately came to an end, Cera still spoke highly of Plaza, who went on to star in hit series such as Parks and Recreation and, recently, The White Lotus,after Scott Pilgrim.

“I mean, she’s always been so committed to everything that she does,” Cera said. “It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well.

“The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”

Cera in ‘Scott Pilgrim’ (Universal)

Released in 2017, Ingrid Goes West was a social media satire starring Plaza as a woman who becomes infatuated with an Instagram influencer.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, Cera discussed filming the later seasons of Arrested Development, conceding that they were less “fun” to make than the original ones.

Cera, as a child, played George Michael Bluth in the acclaimed sitcom from 2003 until its cancellation in 2006. The series was revived by Netflix in 2013, and ran for another two seasons, the second of which was released in two batches.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the cast often had to film their parts in the revival series separately, with green screens being utilised extensively.

“Yeah, it’s not as much fun, that’s for sure,” Cera said. “The first time, when we were on network television and all there together, it was obviously a very different experience.

“I think a huge part of that show was coming from the cast chemistry — and supported by this amazing writing. That was the furnace that made it really happen, and it was challenging not having that energy on the other seasons.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that the cast of Scott Pilgrim will reunite for a new anime adaptation on Netflix.