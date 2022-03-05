Michael Cera 'Has a Baby,' Life & Beth Costar Amy Schumer Reveals

Michael Cera Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer revealed a major life moment for Michael Cera!

"Michael has a baby, too," Schumer, 40, said on Friday during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview with her Life & Beth costar, 33.

"Is that public knowledge?" Schumer joked. "I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

The actor, who has remained private about his relationship with longtime love Nadine, was reportedly married in 2018. That March, the two were spotted out in Brooklyn wearing matching gold bands.

The Superbad star seemingly confirmed the big news during his interview with Schumer, telling ET, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now." However, no additional details — including the baby's sex, name and birthday — were revealed.

A rep for Cera did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Schumer also talked about Cera being a father on the latest episode of Chelsea Handler's iHeartRadio podcast, Dear Chelsea, when discussing Life & Beth. "Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest," she said of the Hulu show, adding: "He's married, I'm married, we both have kids."

Schumer, who shares 2-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer, also opened up about her own motherhood journey and her difficult experience with in vitro fertilization.

"I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard," the I Feel Pretty actress said on Handler's podcast. "People do it so many times. I did it one time, and I was like, 'I'm gonna die. This is awful.' "

"I got like 31 eggs, and I was like, I'm Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot," Schumer continued. "And then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo, and we tried, and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus."

"So we're gonna have just one child, and we're just enjoying our little family, and I'm just focusing on that," the actress told Handler of her baby boy. "I'm excited about it but I was sad. And it's not really something you get sympathy for because it's like, you already have one bitch, shut up. But you know, that's a real struggle people go through."

Schumer added, "We tried, but yeah we're just gonna have the one perfect little adorable angel."

Last month, she got candid about the bittersweet emotions that come with being a mom, sharing an adorable photo of herself with Gene David, sitting on a red toy motorcycle early Sunday morning.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," Schumer wrote in the caption. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"