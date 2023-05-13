Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick encourages his team during a match at Rotherham - Michael Carrick has transformed Middlesbrough – with a little help from Jose Mourinho - PA/Richard Sellers

“It’s not about me, it is definitely not about me.” It is a sentence that reveals much about Michael Carrick's approach to life as Middlesbrough manager. The humility, the humbleness and his calm leadership qualities that have seen him excel.

Middlesbrough were 21st in the Championship when Carrick, after a long pursuit by chairman Steve Gibson, was appointed in October last year. His remit was to save the club from relegation when he replaced Chris Wilder, but he has done far more than that.

On Sunday, Boro will take on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-finals and Carrick is already being talked about as one of the most exciting managerial prospects in the country.

At the age of 41, the former West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder is proving an inspired choice. Middlesbrough is a club and town transformed.

Not since those exciting early years under Gibson in the mid-90s, when the club had Bryan Robson and Terry Venables as managers, and brought a host of famous players to Teesside, has there been such a feeling of excitement and confidence.

“I didn't really have a target or a goal when I first came in,” said Carrick, whose return to his native North East has given him a fresh perspective on life and work. “It was more a case of trying to improve, trying to develop the team and seeing where it took us.

“Of course, in the back of your mind, there's always that, in me being who I am, trying to achieve. You're always trying to be as good as you can possibly be.

“That's me sitting here as a coach and passing it on to the players, and then you see where you end up.

“This is where we've ended up and it doesn't really change what we do for the next game. It's still the same mindset of trying to improve, trying to win games and see where that takes us.”

Boro are three games away from promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2016. They finished fourth at the end of the regular season having, at one stage, looked like they were going to chase down Sheffield United in second.

Carrick is already adored by supporters, who had no idea he would have such a transformative impact.

As a player, the England international had always been one of the most intelligent on the pitch, a beautiful craftsman, as a deep-lying midfielder, but he was a rookie manager who had been part of Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff at Old Trafford. Interestingly, another member of the Portuguese’s staff at Manchester United Kieran McKenna – has just guided Ipswich Town to promotion from League One.

Carrick is a completely different sort of character to Mourinho, but he was mentored by him and remains in regular contact with both the “Special One” and his former manager at United, Sir Alex Ferguson.

He has, though, done things his way and it is his North East roots that have enabled him to grasp what Boro supporters wanted from him and their team.

He said: “For me to see and hear people talking about and looking forward to the game and, over a period of time, coming to support us and enjoying how we play, that's really rewarding.

“We have a chance to really achieve something, that is the carrot dangled in front of us. It's a real privilege to be in the position."

Perhaps Carrick’s wisest decision since he became manager was to appoint his former Tottenham team-mate, Jonathan Woodgate, as his assistant.

Woodgate had not only played for his home-town club, he had also been manager for two seasons. Yet, he was willing to drop his ego and go back to being a coach in order to help Carrick succeed. With another former Middlesbrough player, Grant Leadbitter, who was born and raised in Sunderland, alongside Geordie Carrick, it is a pan-North East coaching team.

“You have to understand what people are after,” Carrick explained. “What they want, what type of team they want to see, what type of feeling the supporters want from their club.

‘You can't buy or fake the connection the club has with its fans’

“It's important to have that connection. You can't buy that, you can't fake it. We have that connection here and it's a huge part of what we have done.

“You don't always get that as a manager, I know that. It has been massive for us.

“It's been great coming back to the North East. I've seen more of my parents in the last six months than I had done in the previous 20 years probably. It has been nice to be back with my family and then it's about coming into work here every day with good people. I knew straight away that I had made a good choice coming to Middlesbrough.”

Carrick reserves special praise for his assistant. “Woody has been crucial from the start,” he added. “It tells you about who he is and what he stands for, that he would come back here as a coach after being the manager.

“I knew he would give everything. He is from here and the club means a lot to him.

“I have relied on him a lot and leant on him a lot. I cannot praise him enough.”

As ever, Carrick does not want anyone to focus on him, but he is the reason Boro have this opportunity, even if he would rather not admit it. In time, other clubs may well be tempted to try to lure him away. Such talk gets short shrift from the man himself.

“These days time is something people haven’t got,” he replied, when asked if he was the next big thing in English management. “Everyone is desperate for the next thing, that instant whatever in life, be it a manager or the next thing online.

“It has to be quick and everything is so extreme. I am enjoying what I am doing, loving it here and trying to make the place as good as I can. I am learning and developing, and patience is a great thing if you can have it.”