Michael Caputo was brought in to streamline coronavirus messaging. He has fostered chaos instead.

WASHINGTON — On his official podcast, the spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, Michael Caputo, often waxes rhapsodically about his new colleagues in the federal bureaucracy. “I’m learning from the most incredible people I’ve ever met,” Caputo said at the opening of a recent episode. “I don’t know how to express how lucky I am,” he went on. “I’m talking to experts and geniuses.”

That was a far cry from the Caputo who, from his private social media account, live-streamed over the weekend a warning to President Trump’s supporters to prepare for post-election violence. “If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get,” he said, according to remarks first reported by the New York Times.

A longtime Trump associate, Caputo was hired to manage communications at HHS in April. Alex Azar, the head of HHS, had clashed with other members of the White House coronavirus task force and was using the media to cast his own response to the pandemic in a more favorable light.

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives to be interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in 2018. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) More

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was chafing under White House restrictions on what its top officials could say.

Caputo was to bring HHS in line with Trump, using the combative methods he had learned over the years as a political operative. A disciple of Nixonian “dirty trickster” Roger Stone, Caputo has worked for Oliver North, Russian energy giant Gazprom and, most recently, Trump, joining his presidential campaign back when few were taking that campaign seriously.

“If I were to run for office, my skeletons would come dancing out of the closet in a can-can,” Caputo said for a 2016 profile from his hometown paper, the Buffalo News.

Caputo did not last long on Team Trump: Mockery of Corey Lewandowski, who had just been deposed as Trump’s campaign manager, led to Caputo’s own departure. Yet he remained unfailingly loyal to his former boss. That was especially the case during the investigation of Russian electoral interference conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Given his own dealings in Russia (he had lived and worked there in the 1990s), Caputo himself became a minor figure in the investigation. He admitted that being questioned by Mueller’s team was “kind of frightening,” but when Mueller finally released his report, Caputo, like Trump, treated it as a complete exoneration. “All the haters can go to Hell,” he said at the time.

His unfailing support of Trump was followed by his appointment at HHS. Some reports said that the hiring had been facilitated by Daniel Scavino, the president’s former golf caddy who is now a top West Wing adviser. Scavino, however, told Yahoo news that he had nothing to do with the decision to hire Caputo to manage communications at HHS.

Michael Caputo arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee during a closed-door session at the U.S. Capitol on July 14, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

Caputo has no experience in health or medicine. He did not respond to multiple efforts to contact him over the telephone or email on Monday and Tuesday.

Recent days have seen Caputo’s standing erode, following a Politico report that Caputo and his advisers were pressuring the CDC to alter language in its routinely published studies, known as Morbidity and Mortality Weekly reports, to more closely reflect Trump’s own views and imperatives.