Michael Caine Looks Dapper as He Enjoys a Night Out in London with Wife Shakira and Friends

Michael Caine is hitting the town!

The 88-year-old actor was dressed to the nines on Thursday as he and wife Shakira enjoyed a night out with friends in London.

Seen visiting the exclusive Oswald's Club with Shakira, 74, Caine rocked a navy-blue blazer over a light-blue dress shirt, black slacks and black shoes as he smiled for photographers.

Shakira, meanwhile, looked glam in a long-sleeved partly sheer red top, black pants and black shoes, finishing her look with a classic red lip.

The two-time Academy Award winner, who married Shakira in 1973, discusses in his 2018 book Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life how his wife helped him turn his life around after facing tough times.

"I was never bombed on set, but I thought that a small vodka for breakfast was nothing to worry about, and in the early 1970s I was drinking two bottles of the stuff a day," Caine writes.

Luckily, it was around this same time that he met his wife, model Shakira, and says she helped him turn things around.

"By an immense stroke of good fortune, Shakira arrived in my life just in time. The empty feeling vanished and she got on my case. Then, to top it all, she got pregnant and I was given a second go at fatherhood, and soon I got myself straightened out. I gave up alcohol entirely for a year and now I never drink during the day, and with dinner it's just wine," Caine says in the book. "Shakira literally saved my life."

Next up for Caine is a role in the upcoming film Twist, which he is set to star in alongside Lena Headey, Rita Ora and Jude Law's son Rafferty in the latter's big-screen debut.

A modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1838 novel Oliver Twist, the "action-fueled crime-thriller set in contemporary London follows the journey of Twist (Rafferty, 24), a gifted graffiti artist trying to find his way after the loss of his mother," according to an official synopsis.

"Lured into a street gang headed by the paternal Fagin (Caine), Twist is attracted to the lifestyle — and to Red (Sophie Simnett), an alluring member of Fagin's crew," it continues. "But when an art theft goes wrong, Twist's moral code is tested as he's caught between Fagin, the police, and a loose-cannon enforcer (Headey, 47)."

Twist hits theaters July 30, and will be available digitally and on demand the same day.