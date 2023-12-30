Who Is Michael C. Hall's Wife? All About Morgan Macgregor

Michael C. Hall and Morgan Macgregor stepped out publicly for the first time at the 2012 Emmy Awards

Dexter Morgan isn't the only "Morgan" in Michael C. Hall's life — there's also his wife, Morgan Macgregor.

The Dexter star and Macgregor tied the knot at City Hall in New York City in February 2016, after their first public appearance at the Emmy Awards in 2012. The marriage was Hall's third: He was previously married to Broadway actress Amy Spangler from 2002 to 2007, and to former Dexter costar Jennifer Carpenter — who played his sister on the series — until they filed for divorce in 2010 after two years of marriage.

Since marrying Macgregor, the Six Feet Under alum has stayed busy, appearing in theater productions such as the David Bowie jukebox musical Lazarus and in movies such as 2017's Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House. He also reprised his role as the titular vigilante serial killer on Showtime's 2021 revival Dexter: New Blood.



Despite being in the spotlight as an actor, Hall has kept the details of his personal life relatively private. However, he described his marriage with Macgregor as "great" in November 2018. He also called Macgregor a "great reader" — fitting, given her career in the literary world — who has provided feedback on his scripts and roles.



So, who is Michael C. Hall's wife? Here's everything to know about Morgan Macgregor and her relationship with the Emmy-nominated actor.

She's a writer and book reviewer

Macgregor has reviewed fiction for BookBrowse, Book Riot and The Paris Review. She is also a former editor for the Los Angeles Review of Books.



She had also previously expressed interest in opening a bookstore, according to her bio on BookBrowse.



Macgregor has shared her preference for contemporary American fiction, revealing she's a fan of author Jonathan Franzen after reading his 2002 collection of essays, How to Be Alone.



"I'm obsessed with it," Macgregor said of the book on Book Riot in September 2012. "I watch him on Charlie Rose … and it's solidified: I love Jonathan Franzen."



Another of her favorites is Donna Tartt's 1992 novel, The Secret History, which follows a group of six close-knit students at the fictional small liberal arts college Hampden College in Vermont. In her bio for BookBrowse, Macgregor wrote that "Donna Tartt probably owes her about $1,000 in royalties by now, due to her ceaseless recommending of The Secret History to pretty much everyone she meets."

Hall once marveled over Macgregor's fondness for books, telling The Guardian in 2014, "I suppose […] I probably benefit more from her expertise than she does from mine. She has a unique ability to place books with people, myself included, so that's a nice perk."



She has appeared on TV

While she may not be a seasoned actor like her husband, Macgregor previously appeared on TV when she was growing up in Canada. In a 2012 essay for The Paris Review, Macgregor wrote about "obsessing" over boy bands Hanson and The Moffatts as a young teen — and that obsession caught the attention of a Canadian documentary series.



"I had a posse, and we were famous in the world of band fans," Macgregor wrote. "We were interviewed in newspapers and by radio and television stations everywhere we went. The Life Network did a special on us called The Things We Do for Love."



Macgregor continued, "When we showed up at the Sally Jesse Raphael show in New York to see The Moffatts, the fans waiting outside the studio screamed for us, asked us for our autographs. We were famous for loving famous people."

She and Hall made their red carpet debut in 2012

Macgregor and Hall went public with their relationship when they stepped out together for the first time at the Emmys in 2012.

At the time, she supported Hall's nomination for outstanding lead actor for his performance on Dexter, though he lost to Homeland star Damian Lewis.



She married Hall in 2016

After going public in 2012 and dating for nearly four years, Macgregor and Hall married in a low-key ceremony in February 2016 at City Hall in N.Y.C.

"It's the charm," Hall told The Daily Beast of his third marriage. "She's just an incredible friend and is a remarkable combination of intelligence and kindness, and she's able to tell me the truth in a way that I can stomach."

She's lived in Canada, California and New York

Macgregor hails from Ontario, Canada, but she has also lived in Los Angeles, according to her bio on Book Riot.

She and Hall have discussed having children

Hall and Macgregor do not have any children together, though the couple has discussed the topic. In 2018, Hall told The Daily Beast that having children is "something we talk and think about."

"It's no news to anyone, but it's a crazy world, and bringing somebody into that world for a front-row seat is something that gives me pause," the actor said at the time.

Despite expressing hesitation over having children, Hall and Macgregor share a dog, a black dachshund named Salamander.

She and Hall prefer to keep their relationship private

Despite Hall's success on the small screen and stage, the couple prefers to lead a life away from the limelight. Photographs of the two are rare, and Hall rarely discusses his marriage in the press.

"It is one corner of my life that doesn't belong to anyone but us," he told The Daily Beast about his desire to keep their relationship private. "But it's been great."

