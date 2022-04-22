Michael Burgess hits second successive century as Warwickshire dominate Essex

PA Sport Staff
·4 min read

Michael Burgess’ second successive century lifted Warwickshire to a first-innings lead of 217 over Essex following day two of a pulsating LV=Insurance County Championship tussle at Edgbaston.

Replying to Essex’s 168, the reigning champions made 385, with wicketkeeper Burgess following his 178 against Surrey with 170 off 217 balls.

Matt Lamb added 71 and pressure on Essex quickly told as they lost Nick Browne early in the second innings to reach stumps at nought for one.

At the Kia Oval, England all-rounder Sam Curran scored 44 not out in his first knock since recovering from a stress fracture of his back as Surrey replied with 204 for five to Somerset’s 337.

Ben Foakes hit 63, enjoying an 80-run fourth-wicket partnership with Ollie Pope, who contributed an attractive 47.

Peter Siddle struck an important blow for Somerset when he had Foakes caught at second slip from the last ball of the 59th over.

England hopeful Josh Bohannon scored his fourth first-class century as Lancashire totally dominated against Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Red Rose closed on 289 for three and with a lead of 37 runs on a day when just two wickets fell.

Bohannon finished unbeaten on 142 alongside his skipper Dane Vilas (39) after opener Luke Wells had earlier made a well-constructed 59.

A blistering century from James Vince put Hampshire in charge of their match with Kent at Canterbury.

Hampshire were 337 for four at stumps, a lead of 32, after Vince made 111 from 118 balls – including 19 fours.

Kent’s Nathan Gilchrist took three for 71, but it was a day to forget for the hosts, who were bowled out for 305, with Keith Barker claiming six for 53.

Yorkshire seized control against Northamptonshire by building a 177-run advantage at Wantage Road.

Adam Lyth and Dimuth Karunaratne shared an opening partnership of 73 as the visitors built on their first-innings lead of 92 after Matthew Revis and Dom Bess shone with the ball to restrict the hosts to 204 all out.

Revis took three for 43, his best first-class performance, while Bess returned miserly figures of two for 31 from 22 overs.

In Division Two, Shan Masood became the first player in Derbyshire history to post back-to-back double centuries as Leicestershire’s bowlers were put to the sword.

The Pakistan international was eventually out for 219, having hit 26 fours and a six, as the visitors racked up 401 runs in the day to reach 437 for four and lead by 224.

Masood’s magnificent innings followed his 239 in last week’s draw against Sussex, while Wayne Madsen made 94 and Mattie McKiernan ended the day 63 not out.

Worcestershire club captain Brett D’Oliveira continued his prolific start to the campaign with an unbeaten 169 against Sussex at New Road.

Joe Leach picked up three wickets in seven balls late in the day to put Worcestershire in control as the visitors, despite an unbeaten 85 from Cheteshwar Pujara, closed on 169 for five.

All-rounder D’Oliveira batted for seven and three quarter hours in total and was the bedrock of his side’s 491 all out.

Unbeaten centuries from Ben Slater and Lyndon James provided Nottinghamshire with a dominant platform against Durham as they closed on 371 for three at Chester-le-Street.

Slater (164) and James (105) enjoyed an unbroken stand of 216 to help their side build a 141-run lead.

Matthew Potts claimed figures of three for 88 on a difficult day for the home side, who were dismissed for 230.

In Cardiff, Middlesex took a complete stranglehold against Glamorgan as the home side finished 104 for six in their second innings, still 110 runs behind.

An undefeated John Simpson hundred and a fifty from Toby Roland-Jones meant Middlesex made 336 all out to give them a 214-run first-innings lead.

Glamorgan bowler James Harris claimed four for 68 against his former county.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury plans on returning for at least one more season

    Marc-Andre Fleury still has more left in him.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames clinched first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. It's the Flames' eighth division title in franchise history, but just the third in the last 27 years. Noah Hanifin and Andrew Mangiapane, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (48-20-10), which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. The Flames now wait to see who fi