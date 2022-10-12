Leafs' Michael Bunting open to extension talks as report of 8-year deal surfaces

Michael Bunting is in the final year of his contract with the Leafs. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting proudly represents Scarborough at every opportunity he’s afforded, so it makes logical sense that he doesn’t want to leave his hometown anytime soon.

Bunting emerged as one of the breakout players of the 2021-22 season, flanking Auston Matthews for the vast majority of the year and recording 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games, while finishing tied for sixth league-wide in 5-on-5 points. The 27-year-old is due for a new contract at the end of the upcoming season.

“I'm a Toronto boy. I love playing for the Maple Leafs. This is my home. I grew up in Scarborough, and, yeah, it's so much fun putting on that sweater every single night. That’s what I will say about it, and I hope everything else figures out itself,” Bunting told reporters ahead of Toronto's season opener on Wednesday.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the Maple Leafs and Bunting’s camp haven’t formally engaged in any contract discussions, but that an eight-year deal would make sense if they can agree on the average annual value, citing the team’s salary cap woes for the foreseeable future. A new, eight-year deal would take Bunting into his age-36 season, all but cementing that he would remain with the Maple Leafs for the entire peak of his career barring a trade.

Bunting's agent, Paul Capizzano, also represents 27-year-old Tampa Bay forward Nick Paul, who signed a seven-year, $22.05M deal ($3.15M AAV) this summer after scoring 16 goals and 32 points in 80 games between the Senators and Lightning last season.

Bunting is playing this season with a $950,000 cap hit, a cost-effective deal that he’s certainly outperformed during his time with the Maple Leafs. A late bloomer relative to NHL standards, Bunting emerged as a finalist for the Calder Trophy in 2021-22.

As it stands, Bunting doesn’t appear to be overly concerned about his imminent contract resolution, letting his agents handle the fine details while he prepares for another season alongside the reigning MVP. He provided a sly “no comment” when asked about his preference for a long-term deal.

“The challenge for him will be to not get caught up in anything else other than what he can control,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Bunting. “Bunts has clearly established himself as a successful player and an integral part of a successful lineup for us.”

Bunting’s contract situation will be one to monitor throughout the season, especially if his point total skyrockets for the second consecutive year on a line with two elite point producers in Matthews and Mitch Marner. All of that can wait for now, as the Maple Leafs enter a pivotal season of their contending years beginning Wednesday night on the road against the Montreal Canadiens.

