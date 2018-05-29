Michael Buffer hypes up crowd ahead of Game 1 in true Vegas style

Vegas, baby.

No heavyweight clash in the heart of Sin City would be complete without an electrifying intro from one of the Buffers, the legendary hypemen of Las Vegas.

Only in Vegas does Michael Buffer announce the starting lineups. Unreal. #CupIn1 pic.twitter.com/myxnCWLUKw — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) May 29, 2018





It was the eldest brother Michael making a glorious appearance ahead of Monday’s Stanley Cup Final opener, blessing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena with his patented (literally) “Let’s Get Ready To Rumble,” catchphrase. He then belted out the introductions and starting lineups of both the Capitals and Golden Knights in true main-event fashion.

World-famous magician Chris Angel and Lil’ Jon rang the siren to cap off another insanely good, and very Vegas, pre-game spectacle.

Michael Buffer, baby. (Getty)

