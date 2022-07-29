Michael Bublé Gets Choked Up Singing as Son Noah, 8, Accompanies Him on the Piano: 'So Proud'

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Michael Buble Gets Choked Up Singing as Son Noah, 8, Accompanies Him on the Piano
Michael Buble Gets Choked Up Singing as Son Noah, 8, Accompanies Him on the Piano

Michael Bublé/Instagram

Michael Bublé was overcome with emotion after a sweet surprise from one of his kids.

On Thursday, the singer shared an emotional Instagram Reel in which his oldest child, son Noah, 8, shows him that he learned one of his songs on the piano.

Bublé sings along, looking clearly surprised at how well Noah is playing the piano. "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," he wrote to caption the video. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

"More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body !!" the proud dad raved.

In addition to Noah, Bublé shares daughter Vida, 3, and son Elias, 6, with wife Luisana Lopilato — who is expecting the couple's fourth baby.

The singer talked to PEOPLE about the upcoming changes to his family in May at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

"I think it's already crazy. I think we're already living crazy land, so it's just going to get better," he said. "We're so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house."

"There's a lot of noise," the joyful dad continued. "I would have it no other way. We're so lucky."

Michael Bublé - I'll Never Not Love You (Official Music Video)
Michael Bublé - I'll Never Not Love You (Official Music Video)

Michael Bublé/Youtube

The Grammy-winning singer and his wife first revealed news of their fourth baby together in Bublé's music video for "I'll Never Not Love You."

In the video, Bublé and his wife recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The NotebookLove Actually and Titanic.

At the end of the four-minute-long video, Bublé is brought back to reality where he is met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and his three kids.

Speaking to PEOPLE in January, Bublé called the music video a "very cool family affair."

