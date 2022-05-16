Michael Bublé Cradles Wife Luisana Lopilato's Baby Bump on Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Brianne Tracy
·4 min read
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bubl&#xe9; attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are "Feeling Good" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Ahead of the show, the singer and actress — who are expecting their fourth child — were all smiles as they posed for photos in matching navy blue ensembles on the red carpet, where Bublé, 46, cradled Lopilato's baby bump.

Later in the evening, Bublé — who released his 11th studio album Higher in March — will take the BBMAs stage to present.

The BBMAs mark the first red carpet for the couple since they revealed in February that they are expecting in Bublé's "I'll Never Not Love You" music video.

In the video, Bublé and Lopilato, 34, recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The Notebook, Love Actually and Titanic.

At the end of the video, Bublé is brought back to reality where he is met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and their three kids: sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Shares Son's Hilarious Reaction to Baby No. 4: 'Why Didn't You Invite Us to Watch'

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bubl&#xe9; attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé

During a March appearance on The View, Bublé shared his son Elias' hilarious response when he learned he's getting another sibling.

"We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, 'Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You're going to have a little brother or sister,'" Bublé began. "And my 6-year-old Eli was distraught. We said, 'What's wrong?' And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'"

"And I still — I still don't know how to answer the question," Bublé continued with a laugh. "Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It's really cute, it's just so sweet — they just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby so he just wants to be invited."

Check out PEOPLE's full Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

Bublé then said he feels "blessed" to welcome another baby because he "loves every single second" of raising his kids to be good people.

"I'm just so lucky to be their dad," he said. "I just try my best to show them what we both do with our actions. Sometimes it's really simple, you just try to teach them to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that seems like the best way to show them."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Bublé Calls New Album a "Celebration of What It Took to Survive"

Earlier this month though, Bublé told PEOPLE that baby no. 4 will likely be his and Lopilato's "last."

"We're really trying to be present with the pregnancy because, most likely, it's the last time," he said. "I want it to be really special for [Luisana], and I know it goes really fast. Since it's probably the last one, I just want to make sure that we're really enjoying every second of it."

RELATED: Michael Bublé Says New Baby on the Way Will 'Likely' Be His and Wife Luisana's 'Last'

As for their kids, they've already started weighing in on baby names.

"If it's a little boy, my boys want to name him after themselves, which doesn't work," he said with a laugh. "If it's a girl, my daughter has decided that Snowy for Snow White is what the girl would be named. I think we need help."

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé

Having recently wrapped his Las Vegas residency, Bublé will next head abroad for his international tour, where he's hoping his family can join him on some dates.

"I've tried to schedule the tour around Luisana's movies," he said. "She does two or three films a year. She actually just filmed a movie while pregnant, and I would go back and forth with the kids to set. I know how much she loves it. Because I know how much I love it. Here in Vegas, I came off stage the other night, and there they are sitting at the side of the stage."

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are airing live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Backs Billboard Music Awards Performances By Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott

    The first performances by two of music’s most controversial figures will be part of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. That’s if host Sean “Diddy” Combs has a say.Combs gave his endorsement to planned performances by Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott in a profane video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday. […]

  • Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Hit First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Son at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    Travis Scott brought girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he will be performing

  • Billboard Music Awards 2022 Arrivals: See All the Stars Hitting the Red Carpet!

    See every single star arriving on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

  • Fans think Megan Fox looks like Kim Kardashian with this Old Hollywood Glamour look

    Megan Fox looks like Kim Kardashian in new Instagram post alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She channels Old Hollywood Glamour with down sleek bouncy curls.

  • Megan Fox Wore a Glittering Pink High Leg Slit Dress With Machine Gun Kelly at ‘Good Mourning’ Premiere

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed just how to do statement pink attire at the premiere of their film Good Mourning last night.

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Lightning head back to Tampa one loss away from elimination after 4-3 loss to Leafs

    TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar territory -- a loss away from elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning head back to Amalie Arena trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series after a 4-3 loss in Toronto on Tuesday. Game 6 is Thursday. The two-time defending NHL champion Lightning, who gave up a 2-0 first-period lead in the loss, said they trust that they'll regroup. "It's never a good thing when you lose two

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Thomas Chabot named Canada's captain for men's world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. Montreal Canadiens right-winger Josh Anderson, New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson as well as Winnipeg Jets centres Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry will be Canada's alternate captains. "It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship," said Chabot. "Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning