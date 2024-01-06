Michael Bolton Says He Underwent Surgery For A Brain Tumor, Cancels Shows

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton revealed Friday that he recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor and is canceling his tour dates as he recovers.

Bolton, 70, shared the news on Instagram, saying he found out about the tumor just before the holiday season and required immediate surgery, which was successful.

“I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he said.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he said.

Bolton, who has sold more than 65 million records, is known for his pop-rock ballads in the 1980s and early 1990s, winning Grammys for Best Male Pop Vocalist in 1990 for “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and in 1992 for “When a Man Loves a Woman.” He was next scheduled to perform Feb. 1 in Clearwater, Florida, and had tour dates booked through the end of the year in the U.S. and Europe.

