Michael Bolton recuperating from brain tumor surgery

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Amy Sussman/Getty Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton is recovering from a serious medical procedure.

The "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer, 70, announced on Instagram that he recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor. “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” Bolton said. “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

The Grammy winner currently has numerous tour dates set for the first half of 2024, but he expects to postpone many of them as he continues to recover. “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he said. “It is always the hardest thing to postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Bolton went on to thank his fans for their positivity and dedication. “I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years,” he wrote. “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

In July 2023, Bolton released his first album of original songs in 14 years, Spark of Light. He also competed as Wolf on The Masked Singer and was eliminated in the fourth episode of season 9.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.