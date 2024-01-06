Singer Michael Bolton revealed on Friday that he is canceling upcoming shows due to “unexpected challenges”: A brain tumor and subsequent brain surgery.

“Thanks to incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” the “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer, who is 70, shared wrote in an Instagram.

He said he received the diagnosis “just before the holidays” and that the doctors determined he needed “immediate surgery.”

The Grammy winner said he is taking the “next couple of months” off to focus on his recovery.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” wrote Bolton.

He didn’t specific how long he expected his “temporary break” to last. His tour, was scheduled through May, would next have taken him to Florida, Ohio, Canada and California in February. He is separately booked in July for two dates at London’s The O2 arena.

Bolton signed off, “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Love, MB.”

The power ballad king has sold more than 75 million records and recorded eight top 10 albums, with two number-one singles on the Billboard charts.

He won his first Grammy in 1992 for his cover of the Percy Sledge song “When a Man Loves a Woman.” It hit number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard Adult Contemporary Singles chart.

The post Michael Bolton Cancels Tour Dates After Surgery for Brain Tumor appeared first on TheWrap.