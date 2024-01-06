Michael Bolton Has Brain Tumor, Will Take “Temporary Break” From Performing

In a Facebook post on Friday, 70-year-old singer Michael Bolton wrote that he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and will be recuperating for now.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” Bolton wrote. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

He told fans he will be taking the “next couple of months” to his recovery and taking a “temporary break” from touring.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” wrote Bolton.

“Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can,” he concluded, signing his note, “Much love always, MB.”

The Grammy0winner did not share additional details about his condition.

