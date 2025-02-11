Michael Bisping rips Jake Paul for 'making an absolute fool out of himself'

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Jake Paul announced as winner during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Michael Bisping is glad Canelo Alvarez decided to move on from Jake Paul.

Alvarez was in discussions to box Paul, with their matchup close to being finalized for May 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and expected to stream on Netflix. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Alvarez wound up signing a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, nixing the Paul bout.

Paul went off on Alvarez for backing out of the deal, but Bisping thinks his reaction was ridiculous.

"Jake Paul is at it again making an absolute fool out of himself," Bisping said on his YouTube channel. "Calling out Canelo Alvarez, making videos, dancing around in a sombrero with his shirt off, paying absolutely no respect, and saying that Canelo Alvarez is ducking him and showing contracts, and apparently they were all signed to fight, but then he's terrified and he's gone off to Saudi Arabia, and he's selling his soul and all the rest of it. Shut the hell up, Jake Paul."

In the first matchup of his four-fight deal, Alvarez, the Ring, WBO, WBA and WBC super middleweight champion, will take on undefeated IBF champ William Scull on May 3 (May 4 locally) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That could set up a potential superfight with super welterweight champion Terence Crawford in September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bisping, who's never minced his words toward Paul in the past, doesn't think the YouTuber-turned-boxer is worth Alvarez's time.

"I am very glad that Canelo Alvarez will not be gracing the ring, stepping into the squared circle with that imposter, with that fake, with that wannabe," Bisping said. "Jake Paul has been a tremendous businessman, OK? He is not a fighter."

