Michael Bisping Forming Retirement Plan

Michael Bisping still doesn't know the who, when, or where of his next fight, but he does have an idea of how many. As in, how many more fights he has left in him.

While Bisping has reached the pinnacle of his career over the past year, capturing the UFC middleweight championship and defending it against Dan Henderson, he admits that age is catching up to him. The 38-year-old fighter, in promoting his new movie “My Name is Lenny,” told Oddsbible that he may only have a couple fights left in his hands.

Before calling it a day, Bisping is still holding out hope that he'll get the fight he wants with former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“They've got the interim title fight in July, but I'm hoping it's going to be GSP (for my next fight). I've heard from his camp that it might be back on again,” said Bisping in laying out his potentially career-ending scenario.

“If that fight happens in November or December, then after I beat him, one more fight in England. My last fight would have to be here, the fans have always got behind me, every step of the way.”

TRENDING > Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away After Battle with Diabetes

His retirement plan isn't yet definitive, but it is certainly at the fore of his mind.

“I'm not saying 100-percent it'll be my final fight, but I can't fight forever. I'm in a good place right now, but who knows?”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram