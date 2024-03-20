Michael Bisping: Faster, more technical Jorge Masvidal beats Nate Diaz again

Michael Bisping thinks Nate Diaz will suffer the same fate against Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring.

Diaz and Masvidal will run things back in a 10-round, 175-pound boxing match June 1 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The bout will stream on Fanmiopay-per-view at a $79.99 price point ($49.99 for pre-orders through April 12).

Masvidal stopped Diaz by third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO in their “BMF” title fight at UFC 244 in November 2019. Although he used a kick-heavy approach to set up his hands, Bisping doesn’t see a change in rules helping Diaz against Masvidal, whom he rates as the cleaner boxer.

“Now in terms of who I think wins this fight, I have already alluded to it, I’ve got Masvidal winning this one,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. He won the first one. The first one was kind of a beatdown.

“Yeah, it was stopped with a cut, but the cut came because Masvidal was all over him. He was faster, he was more powerful, and he was more technical, and I do not see much changing.”

Masvidal, 39, will compete for the first time since retiring from MMA in April 2023. Diaz, 38, fell short in his boxing debut when he lost a unanimous decision to Jake Paul in a 10-round, 185-pound bout this past August.

“Nate Diaz isn’t a bad striker, but he’s a better jiu-jitsu guy,” Bisping added. “He’s a far better mixed martial artist. … He’s a boxer with jiu-jitsu but not the best boxer, not the fastest, not the quickest, and the version we saw against Jake Paul, he was a bit out of shape, as well. He struggled a little bit, and he did hit the canvas.”

