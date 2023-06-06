Michael Bisping believes Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones would mirror Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor success

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping sees a Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury fight doing big numbers.

It appears UFC president Dana White is interested in making Jones vs. Fury happen in MMA. Although Fury said he’d only be interested to box UFC heavyweight champion Jones, White would like to settle the “baddest man on the planet” debate in the octagon.

If the fight happened, it wouldn’t be the first time White did business with a boxer. In 2017, the UFC co-promoted a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, which wound up being one of the top-grossing combat sports fights of all time.

Bisping thinks Jones vs. Fury could mirror that success.

“Apparently Floyd Mayweather made a gigantic $280 million (against McGregor). I mean, that is insane,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Poor old Conor, he had to get by with just $130 million. … Would Tyson Fury and Jon Jones do similar numbers? I’m gonna say it would.

“Hypothetically speaking, this would be a very hard fight to make. It’s hard enough getting Tyson Fury in a ring with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua or any of the other fighters he’s talking about. Usyk should be the fight. Stipe should be the fight for Jon Jones, but I’m telling you, just as a fan, I would love to see it. I am intrigued.”

As intrigued as Bisping is to see an MMA fight between Jones and Fury, he doesn’t rate the heavyweight champion boxer’s chances highly at all.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a powerful man,” Bisping said of Fury. “He comes from a fighting family of gypsies. They are tough bastards, simple as that. If it was a street fight where you could bite people and stuff, you never know what Tyson might do. But in a mixed martial arts contest inside the octagon with no weapons, he’s not gonna have a bloody chance. He’s not gonna have a chance in hell, no way.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie