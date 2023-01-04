Michael Bisping advises Paddy Pimblett to ‘humble himself a little bit’

Michael Bisping isn’t too high on recent comments made by rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is coming off a close decision win over Jared Gordon last month at UFC 282. Prior to his controversial win, Pimblett caught heat after revealing his viewpoint that he should be paid to do interviews – something Bisping disagrees with.

Pimblett undoubtedly has been called out by an array of fighters but has refused to call anyone out himself in order to not give them clout. Bisping believes the upper echelon of the UFC lightweight division would not be gaining any extra traction if Pimblett mentioned their names and that “The Baddy” needs to tone down on the confidence until he puts on impressive performances against top-tier competition.

“I think what Paddy needs to do is just humble himself a little bit,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “Stop with this ‘I’m the new cash cow’ sh*t. When I asked him who would he want to fight next, ‘I don’t need to say anyone’s name because I am the man. I’m the boy, I’m the cash cow.’ And you’re yet to fight someone ranked. When you’re dominating people, it’s all well and good. When you’re scraping by a victory, it doesn’t have the same effect, and it starts to rub people off the wrong way.

“Nobody in the top 10, certainly in the top five, needs Paddy to give them a rub. Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, these are household names in mixed martial arts. They don’t need Paddy to say their name to get a few Instagram followers. The whole ‘pay me for interviews’ thing, I think that left a bad taste in people’s mouths. Again, I’m not hating. I’m just being honest in what I saw.”

Being an often disliked and outspoken fighter himself, Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer, said everything could go back to the way it was for the beloved Pimblett after just one performance. Pimblett’s popularity doesn’t only come from his fighting and personality, but his charitable work and constant preaching for mental health, which has increased his following massively.

“The sport forgives fast and quickly,” Bisping said. “All he’s got to do is go out there, beat someone, and that’s it. It’s all forgotten about. Go out there, smoke someone, be cool and be funny, and all the rest of it and everyone forgets. This sport is about what have you done for me lately. You’re only as good as your last fight.

“Look at me. I made so many mistakes. I was hated. We wouldn’t have a podcast now if I was still hated.”

