Michael Bay To Direct Action-Thriller ‘Ambulance’ With Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Star

EXCLUSIVE: After weighing several options, Michael Bay has set his next movie as he is coming on to direct the action thriller Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to star. Bay is fast-tracking the project as he is talking to other actors to join Gyllenhaal with plans to shoot at the top of 2021. No distribution deal has closed yet but sources say Universal Pictures is likely to get a first crack at the package and consider it for a negative pickup. Endeavor Content is putting together the package.

Chris Fedak penned the original script with James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak producing. Logline is being kept under wraps but insiders say the film is the vein of the great action thrillers of the 90s like Speed and Bay’s Bad Boys.

This production itself will already be quiet the feat to undertake but if there is anyone that can tackle the challenge its the veteran director who has made a career of taking on tough productions. Bay has already had a busy 2019 as a producer on the STX thriller Songbird, a pioneering film that became of the first productions to shoot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Adam Mason and starring K.J. Apa, the film shoot seemed impossible to get done as COVID cases began to rise in the United States but Bay’s persistence as a producer to make sure they got it down while staying safe played a major role in setting the stage for other productions to get underway going forward.

Bay most recently directed the Netflix action pic 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds and is also developing the Sony pic Black 5. He is repped by WME and Range Media Partners.

Gyllenhaal has also stayed busy setting up his future slate starting with the thriller The Guilty, which reteams him with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and is currently filming in Los Angeles.

He also recently signed on to star in the HBO series The Son with his Prisoners director Denis VIlleneuve directing. He was also nominated for a Tony Award for acting in the play Sea Wall/A Life and also was nominated for a Tony as a producer of Slave Play.

He is repped by WME.

More from Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.