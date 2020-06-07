Michael B. Jordan Tells Protesters Hollywood Must “Commit To Black Hiring”

Click here to read the full article.

Michael B. Jordan spoke out against police brutality and racial injustice Saturday at a protest organized by the Big 4 agencies in Century City.

The actor, who played an African American killed by a police officer in the 2013 film Fruitvale Station, called on Hollywood to put its words into action and hire more African Americans.

“You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020,” Jordan said. “Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light.”

Actor Michael B Jordan speaks to protestors “Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content lead by Black executives, Black consultants.”

(🎥 @producerTommy / @blacklovedoc) #BlackLivesMatter #BlackMediaMatters pic.twitter.com/0yCKwwSGOg — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) June 6, 2020





The agency rally was one of more than a dozen today in the Los Angeles area, as thousands of people took to the streets demanding an end to systemic racism following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people also gathered in downtown L.A., which has seen crowds swell over the past week outside City Hall and nearby LAPD headquarters.

In Highland Park, Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish joined protesters and carried a sign saying “Stop Killing Black People.” She was surrounded by demonstrators wearing masks and holding signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Billie at a #BlackLivesMatter protest in Highland Park, Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/2Vbvp7Ah5N — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) June 7, 2020





At Hollywood and Vine, a few thousand people chanted, marched and invoked the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans recently killed by police officers.

Meanwhile a large crowd gathered in Pan Pacific Park and marched through the streets of the Fairfax District.

A sizable crowd leaves Pan Pacific Park and marches on the streets in the Fairfax District. https://t.co/2LFxh80Hyf pic.twitter.com/alukzYxozN — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 6, 2020





City News Service contributed to this report.

