Michael B. Jordan to Produce Static Shock Movie Based on DC Comics Character

Michael B. Jordan is heading back into the comic universe.

The actor, 33, is set to produce Warner Bros. and DC Comic's film Static Shock, based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static, The Hollywood Reporter first announced on Friday.

The star, who starred as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in 2015's Fantastic Four, will join filmmaker Reginald Hudlin on the project.

“I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told THR. "I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that."

Static first became widely known in the early-2000s animated series Static Shock.

The comic followed high school student Virgil Hawkins, who transforms into Static, a superhero with electromagnetic powers after he gets exposed to a strange gas.

The series gained traction for being one of the only animated shows with a Black leading character.

Following the announcement, Jordan posted a cheeky tweet about the upcoming film featuring the Static comic book cover and captioned the picture with a lightning bolt and winky-face emoji.

The project was first floated during the DC FanDome event in August.

Phil LaMarr, the original voice of Static, revealed how important it was to promote a character like Static, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level," he explained.

LaMarr added, "It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

Jordan last produced and starred in the legal drama Just Mercy and will appear in the thriller Without Remorse next year.