Michael B Jordan to produce screen adaptation of DC comic book Static Shock via banner Outlier Society

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan and his banner, Outlier Society, will be producing the movie adaptation of DC comic book Static Shock.

According to Variety, the project was announced at the DC FanDome event by Reginald Hudlin in August this year.

Check out the announcement below

The character of Static, aka Virgil Hawkins, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s.

The character is a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers.

"I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centred around Black superheroes; our community deserves that," Jordan said in a statement.

"Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step," he added.

Jordan, known for movies such as Creed, Fruitvale Station, Black Panther and Just Mercy, will next star in Amazon's Without Remorse.

The actor is also set to work with Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington in his next directorial Journal For Jordan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

