Michael B Jordan pays tribute to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman: 'Wish we had more time'

Michael B Jordan, who shared the screen with late actor Chadwick Boseman in Marvel's Black Panther, has penned a heartfelt note to remember his co-star and friend.

The 33-year-old actor recalled one of the final conversations he had with Boseman before he died of colon cancer.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever."

Here is Jordon's Instagram post

While Black Panther became the first superhero film to feature an all-Black cast (nearly), Boseman became the idol of thousands overnight with his portrayal of King T'Challa. In Marvel's film King T'Challa had a face-off against the villain Erik Killomonger, played by Jordan. We have all seen how the movie unfolds but Erik, in real-life, has expressed how he has been "reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug¦everything".

Jordan recalled their introduction during the times of All My Children While Boseman had refused a role due to its " stereotypical depiction", Jordan was offered the same later when he was only 16.

The actor credited Boseman for paving the way. "You showed me how to be better, honour purpose, and create a legacy".

Boseman's T'Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016²s Captain America: Civil War and his Wakanda Forever salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.

Jordon further continued that he will miss Boseman's honesty, generosity, sense of humour, and incredible gifts.

"I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets."

Jordan ended his tribute with the famous line said by his character Killmonger in Black Panther.

"Is this your king!?' he wrote. "Yes. he. is! Rest In Power Brother."

