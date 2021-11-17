Michael B. Jordan Marks His and Girlfriend Lori Harvey's 1-Year Anniversary with Sweet Photos

Lori Harvey; Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is celebrating his anniversary with girlfriend Lori Harvey.

The Black Panther star, 34, shared a gallery of romantic images to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, showing the pair embracing in selfies for the camera.

"Happy Anniversary," one caption read, while another picture included the note: "It's been a year crazy!!"

Harvey, the 24-year-old daughter to TV star Steve Harvey, included some additional photos from the couple's special day to her own Instagram Story, starting with a snap of a custom-made Chef's Tasting Menu that featured a serving of caviar.

The last entry on Lori's Stories was a boomerang video of Jordan seated at the dinner table, along with the caption, "Happy anniversary my love," and a heart emoji.

PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive made his relationship with Harvey Instagram official in January, following months of rumors.

The couple was previously seen getting off a plane together in Atlanta ahead of last Thanksgiving, before later heading to the ski slopes of Utah in December.

The actor spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship in April, saying that it's the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy."

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in," Jordan added. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

"They have gotten serious quickly," a source told PEOPLE in February. "It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael."