Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Liken Themselves To De Niro And Pacino In NY Times Interview

Michael Corleone said it best: “Never let anyone know what you are thinking.”

That’s why there has been a bit of kerfuffle in the wake of a New York Times interview with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. They let us know what they were thinking, comparing themselves to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in estimations of what they are capable of achieving.

More from Deadline

The actors spoke to the New York Times to talk about Creed III, which is off to a fantastic start in theaterical box office and critical reviews. The chemistry between Majors and Jordan is obvious, leading to speculation on future collaborations.

“The way you two talk about each other, it sounds like this is the first of many collaborations to come,” said Times interviewer Kyle Buchanan.

Jordan confirmed that. “It is. We plan on it.”

Majors took it one step further. “De Niro and Pacino.”

Jordan didn’t dampen that thought.

“We’re excited about that, and I have those conversations with him. Acting is such a solo journey, where you’re fighting for your place on that call sheet for such a long time. So when you’ve got somebody that doesn’t care as much about that stuff, it’s like, ‘Let’s go. How much damage can we do together?’

Majors responds, “All of it.”

To quote another famous American, pitcher and broadcaster Dizzy Dean, “It ain’t braggin’ if you can back it up.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.