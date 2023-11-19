Michael B. Jordan to Direct ‘Creed 4,’ Says Producer Irwin Winkler

A fourth “Creed” film is in development with Michael B. Jordan set to direct the upcoming installment, franchise producer Irwin Winkler has revealed.

Jordan made his directorial debut with “Creed 3,” in which he also starred as heavyweight champ Adonis Creed from the “Rocky” spinoff film series. The third installment, which premiered in theaters in March of this year, clobbered the box office with its $58 million debut weekend, a record-setting sum for the boxing franchise.

MGM did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment about “Creed 4.”

Jordan first appeared as Adonis in 2015’s “Creed,” followed by the 2018 sequel and 2023 threequel. Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa in the first two “Creed” installments, becoming a mentor to Adonis, the son of his former rival Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). “Creed 3” is the first entry in the long-running series without Stallone.

Back in March, Variety reported that Jordan and Amazon were in talks for a film and TV universe expanding the “Creed” boxing world.

While details remained scarce regarding what projects were being discussed, sources said that conversations were underway to explore the possibilities for capitalizing on the MGM film franchise’s success on Prime Video, following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM.

Deadline was first to report the “Creed 4” news, posting a video clip on X/Twitter of Winkler announcing the upcoming film.

“We’re planning to do ‘Creed 4’ right now — it’s in the works — and we think we have a really good story, a really good plot,” Winkler said, adding that the plans were delayed “because of strike, like everybody else” but “probably a year from now we’re going for pre-production.”

