Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ Crosses $100 Million Globally, Including $41 Million Debut Overseas

After better-than-expected starts at the domestic and international box office, “Creed III” has already surpassed the $100 million mark globally.

Directed by Michael B. Jordan in his feature filmmaking debut, the latest “Creed” movie has collected $58.7 million in North America and $41.8 million overseas to land the biggest opening worldwide in the trilogy.

The $75 million-budgeted “Creed III” is the most expensive film in the trilogy (its predecessors cost $35 million and $50 million, respectively), but it already appears to be well-positioned in its theatrical run.

Boosted by strong reviews and stellar audience scores, overseas ticket sales for “Creed III” are pacing 109% ahead of 2015’s “Creed” and 25% ahead of 2018’s sequel “Creed II,” according to the film’s international distributor Warner Bros.

Top international markets include France with $7.7 million, the United Kingdom with $6.1 million, Germany with $4.3 million and Italy with $3.5 million. It’s playing in 75 major territories, excluding Japan, where the film opens on May 26.

Jordan also stars in “Creed 3” as Adonis Creed, son of boxing legend Apollo Creed. The latest installment picks up as Adonis tends to his career and family life. But when his childhood pal and former boxing prodigy (played by Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long prison sentence, the former friends put their futures on the line to face off in the ring. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay.

Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman says the movie “keeps the bar high,” while the Associated Press critic Lindsey Bahr praised Jordan’s direction, calling it “a promising debut for the 36-year-old, who shows here that he’ll never let his own star ego get in the way of a film.”

