Michael B. Jordan, Carrie Fisher, Nipsey Hussle, James Hong and DJ Khaled Among 2022 Walk of Fame Honorees

Michael B. Jordan, Carrie Fisher, Nipsey Hussle, Francis Ford Coppola, James Hong, DJ Khaled and Black Eyed Peas are among the entertainers who will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2022 includes Hollywood’s biggest names from motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live theatre and sports entertainment.

Hailing from the film category are Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa and Tessa Thompson, while the TV honorees include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

From music, George Clinton, Jr., Ashanti Douglas, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes del Norte and Martha Reeves join the Walk of Fame, while Richard Blade is the only honoree from radio. Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. and Angelica Vale are among the live performance honorees, and Michael Strahan will be honored in the newest category of sports entertainment.

Hong’s honor comes after Daniel Dae Kim launched a GoFundMe campaign to get the legendary actor, with 672 credits to his name, a star on the Walk of Fame.

The recipients have been chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel, which is composed of Walk of Famers.

“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said radio personality Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

