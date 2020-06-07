Michael B Jordan calls for film studios to "invest in Black staff"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Black Panther and Chronicle actor Michael B Jordan has called for film studios and agencies to hire more Black people, while opening up about his experience of systemic racism.

The actor marched with a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Saturday (May 6), and talked about how starring in Fruitvale Station, Mercy and Fahrenheit 451 really opened his eyes.

Specifically referencing the latter movie, he said (via The Hollywood Reporter) it made him "really realise the lengths that the government and oppressors will go to keep knowledge out of your hands."

He used his speech to ask movie studios and agents, and businesses in general, to "invest in Black staff", being quoted as saying: "A great agent doesn’t have to be a great organiser, but a great agent could advocate for relationships with organisers.

"What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We've got to keep agitating things. We can't be complacent. We can't let this moment just pass us by, we have to continue to put our foot on their necks."

The death of George Floyd has caused a wave of activism, with numerous celebrities using their platforms to speak out against racism, sharing their experiences and even calling out their employers.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

