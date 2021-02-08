Michael B. Jordan, Bruce Springsteen & Timothée Chalamet Super Bowl Ads Most Watched On YouTube

The crop of Super Bowl ads 2021 employed a large contingent of A-lest celebrities in front and behind the camera and featured major Hollywood brands. Not surprisingly, they dominated the list of most watched Super Bowl commercials on YouTube during gameday.

Google Sunday night released data about the Top 10 most viewed ads globally on its video platform Feb. 7 through 7 PM PT.

Topping the list are Michael B. Jordan’s Alexa commercial, Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep ad and the Edward Scissorhands sequel spot for Cadillac starring Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder.

Also in the Top 10 was another throwback to the early 1990s, the Uber Eats pitch by the Wayne’s World duo, joined by Cardi B; the David Fincher-produced Anheuser-Busch commercial; Doritos’ 2D Matthew McConaughey; the star-studded Paramount+ ad; and trailers for Marvel/Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Amazon Prime Video’s Coming To America 2.

According to Google, viewership of Super Bowl ads on YouTube during the game rose over 70% on TV screens from last year. The YouTube channel for half-time show headliner The Weeknd peaked at over 1.6 million views per hour at 8 PM EST.

Here are Top 10 Ads by Gameday YouTube Views (Global) through 7pm PT / 10pm EST:

1. Amazon – Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Alexa’s Body

Amazon has put out quite a few different Alexa devices over the years, with some very different looks. The company’s Super Bowl ad asks the question, “What would be the ideal body for Alexa?” The answer is Michael B. Jordan, star of Black Panther and Creed. (Watch it here)

2. Jeep – Jeep | The Middle

This two-minute spot from Jeep features the usually commercial-shy Bruce Springsteen in an ode to unity, healing the divide, and common American ideals. (Watch it here)

3. Cadillac – All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ | ScissorHandsFree

Cadillac pays homage to a classic Tim Burton movie in its ‘Edgar’ Scissorhands spot, starring Timothée Chalamet as the clumsy Edgar who discovers the joy of hands-free cruise control. (Watch it here)

4. Uber Eats – Wayne’s World & Cardi B’s Shameless Manipulation | Eat Local | Uber Eats

The restaurant food delivery division of Uber tapped the deep well of Saturday Night Live nostalgia by revisiting the basement public-access show Wayne’s World. Rapper Cardi B pops in to spice things up. (Watch it here)

5. Paramount Plus – Paramount+ Expedition | Sweet Victory | Super Bowl LV Spot

SpongeBob, RuPaul and James Corden joined an all-star cast of heroes from Paramount’s streaming service Paramount Plus, as they scaled to the top of Paramount mountain, where narrator Patrick Stewart was waiting for them in a tuxedo. (Watch it here)

6. Marvel Entertainment – Official Trailer | The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

The second Disney+ series to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their big-screen roles as The Falcon and The Winter Solider. (Watch it here)

7. Amazon Prime Video – Coming 2 America Official Trailer #2 | Prime Video

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite in this highly anticipated sequel, as now King Akeem Joffer of the fictional African nation of Zamunda travels to the United States to find his son. (Watch it here)

8. Anheuser-Busch – Let’s Grab a Beer | Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl LV Commercial | :60

Anheuser-Busch may have chosen to skip its usual Budweiser brand presence among Super Bowl commercials this year, but it’s debuting its first ever company ad for the big game. David Fincher, director of Gone Girl and Fight Club, produced the cinematic video, which shows everyday people enjoying beers together in a poignant reminder of pre-pandemic life. (Watch it here)

9. Doritos – Doritos 3D | Flat Matthew Super Bowl LV

Actor Matthew McConaughey appears as a flattened 2D version of himself who gets bowled over by a football and tangles with a robot vacuum until a bag of Doritos 3D chips restore him to his usual self. (Watch it here)

10. Chipotle – Chipotle | Can a Burrito Change the World?

Restaurant chain Chipotle arrived at the Super Bowl to ask the deep question “Can a burrito change the world?” Chipotle seems to think so.

