Michael Avenatti Temporarily Released From Prison Over Coronavirus Concerns

Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison over Coronavirus concerns.

A federal judge granted him a 90-day after his lawyers argued that because he has had pneumonia in the past, he’s at a greater risk should he get the virus, according to CNN.

The celebrity attorney was convicted of attempting to extort $20 million from Nike earlier this year.

