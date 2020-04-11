Michael Avenatti Temporarily Released From Prison Over Coronavirus Concerns
Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison over Coronavirus concerns.
A federal judge granted him a 90-day after his lawyers argued that because he has had pneumonia in the past, he’s at a greater risk should he get the virus, according to CNN.
The celebrity attorney was convicted of attempting to extort $20 million from Nike earlier this year.
More to come…
