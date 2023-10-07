Michael Aspel: ‘When I look back at my life, it is mostly with disappointment’

‘I’m not as confident as I might appear and I’m very lazy’ - David Rose

Whether Michael Aspel OBE gets recognised these days is largely dependent on when he last went to the hairdressers. When his white hair is cut short and brushed forward, no one bothers him. But now his hair is longer again, a bit more coiffured, more like it was in Aspel’s TV heyday, he is regularly approached on the high street in Weybridge, Surrey, near where he lives: “By very old people, of course!” he qualifies. “Not 30-year-old women.”

In the old days, there was an additional problem of misidentification with the late Michael Parkinson, the closest person to rival his legacy as one of Britain’s finest chat show interviewers. “I didn’t know Parky at all but we were always getting mixed up by members of the public. I was always quick to correct them except on one occasion at a New Year’s Eve party in Brighton. There was an area for revellers who wanted a breath of fresh air or a cigarette, like a prison yard. One lurched to me with the usual ‘Are you Michael Parkinson?’ and I was about to put him right when I looked around us – booze, fags, prison yard – and I said: “I am. Happy New Year.’

Michael Aspel, now 90, whose broadcasting career spans nearly 70 years, is probably best known for This is Your Life, but there was also the Antiques Roadshow, the ITV prime-time 80s chat show (which followed Parky’s BBC version) and Aspel and Company, where Aspel’s genial manner attracted Margaret Thatcher and Ringo Starr and had Elizabeth Taylor smothering his cheek with magenta lipstick: “My secret originally was my blandness,” he says.

The sun is shining outside the Weybridge hotel where we meet. Around us, there is the clink of crockery and conference attendees swarming out in groups, badges on their lapels. Aspel lives nearby with Irene Clarke, his partner of almost 30 years, originally his production assistant on This is Your Life, and for whom he left his third wife, the actress Elizabeth Power in 1994. They had been married for 18 years, with two sons, and the collapse of the marriage came in a blaze of tabloid headlines. Journalists staked out a Manchester hotel, booking out every room to catch him out with Clarke. In another life, paparazzi might have been hiding in this lobby, trying to take Aspel’s picture. It’s a measure of how famous he was in his heyday and what tabloid fodder that made him: “I’m a safer person now, put it that way,” he says, with some self-mockery.

“I had to go home and tell Lizzie after Manchester,” he remembers. Elizabeth Power, whom he met when they co-starred in Noel Coward’s Private Lives back when he thought he would spend his life acting, was the third wife he had walked out on. Despite the two early failed marriages, he was now an adulterer on prime-time TV. Just a year before he’d been awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting: “I should have just given an interview. But it just went on and on.”

“I’m full of regrets. When I look back at my life, it is mostly with disappointment. Not about my working life, although I do wish I had remained an actor, but my regret is that I left three wives. Sometimes I wake up in the night and sit bolt upright and think ‘it was utter madness’. I can’t find excuses. I just felt this awful need to wriggle out of my marriages. To have done it three times must be a flaw in my personality. But sometimes I do think it might have been to do with being an evacuated child in the war. Those formative years made me feel like a loner so that I felt claustrophobic when I was bound by things I had volunteered for.”

Michael with the iconic ‘big red book’ from This Is Your Life - TV Times via Getty Images

Upright, slim, petite in stature, Aspel looks like a retired headmaster, dressed down for the weekend: snowy hair, wire-frame spectacles, ironed chinos and a soft blue V-neck sweater. He looks at least 20 years younger than his 90 years. “I do grotesque dance exercises in my underpants to 1970s music,” he says. “I also lift weights and I run on the spot to the count of 100, several times a day.” For the last 20 years, he has lived with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he controls with a tablet. There are no symptoms.

Aspel has stepped back into the limelight for two reasons. On Sunday, Oct 8, he is taking part in the royal charity gala Stars in Salute!, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust and marking 20 years of patronage by HRH Prince Michael of Kent. Aspel will appear alongside Sir Ben Kingsley and Hugh Bonneville, recounting his memories of when he was evacuated to Chard in Somerset as a seven-year-old during the war. He was split up from his brother Allan and his sister Pat, unthinkable in today’s climate. Their baby brother remained with their mother. “It was four-and-a half years of one’s childhood,” Aspel says. He is patron of the Evacuees Association: “I think about it a lot. The numbers of [surviving] evacuees are getting fewer and fewer.”

Also on Sunday Oct 8, Aspel will lead a day of special programmes on Boom Radio (a station aimed at 60-somethings) to mark the 50th anniversary of commercial radio. Part of the appeal for Aspel was the chance to broadcast with his old friend Graham Dene from Capital Radio. “I’m not as confident as I might appear and I’m very lazy. My first reaction is always ‘I’d rather not’,” he says, knitting his hands together.

There is still the echo of Aspel’s youthful appeal: the Hollywood actor and comedian Mel Brooks (one of Aspel’s favourites on his chat show) used to say to him every time they met “Michael Aspel, you handsome fellow.”

“Devilishly ‘gay’ is what people took for granted because I didn’t look tough or manly in any sense. People would write in and say ‘where do you buy your lipstick?’”

When Elizabeth Taylor left her lipstick on his cheek, he pressed a napkin on it to capture the kiss for posterity. He kept it by his bed. A persistent and lovestruck Miss Sierra Leone tried to lure him into bed while he was presenting Miss World. “You’re a lion who roars,” she told him. Room 307 wisely went unvisited: “Miss World was very proper. Not dirty at all but when I look back I gasp. The idea that women would come out in bathing suits and be ranked?” He looks appalled.

Michael Aspel

Aspel was a huge star. For three consecutive years, he won the Television and Radio Industries Club Television Personality of the Year and was the TV Times Personality of the Year in 1989. Over the years, he has danced (very well) with Morecambe and Wise (1968); announced the news as a young man in a dinner jacket; became a BBC TV newsreader; presented the Six O’Clock show; Crackerjack (1968-74); Give Us A Clue (1979-1984); This Is Your Life (1987-2003); the Antiques Roadshow (2000-2008). He had shows on Radio 2 and spent a decade presenting the morning show on Capital Radio until 1984. Early on, he had a regular joke slot on the Kenny Everett radio show and guest-starred twice on The Goodies. Of his 1974 memoir, Polly Wants A Zebra, written under sufferance, he says: “Don’t read it! Throw it on the bonfire! I was clutching for anecdotes!”

In his other book. Michael Aspel: In Good Company, a 1998 tribute to his chat show, he writes of surveying the competition – Michael Parkinson, Terry Wogan, Russell Harty – and thinking “there was certainly room for one more”.

Of the late Parky, Aspel says: “He was a very fine journalist, he really got the best out of people and everybody loved him, but I always thought I was better than him.” When he went on Parky’s show as a guest, he remembers, Parky brought up the fact that he had had his eye bags removed. Aspel didn’t like that at all, especially since he was unhappy with the outcome. He sighs. “Regretted it immediately. The surgeon did far too much.”

His own chat show career ended under a cloud. “Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis came on to plug their restaurant venture [Planet Hollywood]. It was dreadful. A colossal commercial. Nothing to do with me. Bruce Willis was rather embarrassed. That was the end of my career as a chat show host.” The show was censured by the Independent Television Commission for such blatant advertising. Aspel knew the wind was changing when the Chief Executive of LWT fixed him with an icy stare in the lift on the Monday morning: “He said ‘A little product placement, Michael?’”

Aspel loved the more intelligent guests: Mel Brooks, Anthony Hopkins, Michael Douglas. “Those were the people you thought: ‘I could be friends with you outside of all this.’ Of course, you never are.” But mostly it was stressful, with questions provided in advance and messages coming over from the gallery: “ask this, ask that”.

Aspel was born into a working-class family in Battersea, south London. After auditioning for BBC Cardiff, he was on air the following week in a children’s play. He began working as a newsreader in 1957. During his broadcasting career, perhaps because of his aristocratic looks and his voice, he presented as a figure of the establishment, “which I absolutely was not”.

A young Michael Aspel delivers the lunchtime news - Mike Barnes/Fox Photos/Getty Images

His father was cold and unloving, obsessed with being working class. “Even when I was invited to lunch with the Queen and told him about it, he left the room abruptly. He just wasn’t interested. Later I found out that when he went on holiday he’d distribute my photograph to people. Perhaps he was proud but it took a long time.”

Aspel’s brother Allan was killed in a motorbike accident aged 43. His sister Pat made it to 90. There have been other bereavements. Greg, one of his two sons by his first four-year marriage to Dian Sessions in 1961, died aged 29 from cancer. “The grief [of losing Greg] is all mixed up in one kind of huge regret. It’s all part of the loss. Some of it is self-inflicted and some of it is just terrible.”

Aspel is still married to Elizabeth Power. “Never divorced. Lizzie’s a Catholic.” She lives in the family home in Claygate. Aspel has lived in the same nearby apartment with Clarke for 26 years. He and Lizzie have two adult sons, Patrick, who has cerebral palsy but lives independently, and Daniel. They lost a child at three days old, another was stillborn. “We are terrific friends now,” he says, although back in the day it was tricky. (Aspel also has another son from marriage one to Dian Sessions (1957-1961), and twins, Edward and Jane, from marriage two to Ann Reed, which lasted five years, running straight on from his first divorce (1962-67). He was, he says, despite leaving his wives and young children, a good father. “I have provided for them all and I would love reading them stories when they were small.”

He once said: “There is not a lot of the dark side in the human condition that I haven’t experienced.” But, he reassures me, “I’m not an unhappy person. I get on extremely well with my ex-wives and all my kids.” Some live nearby. Daniel, the youngest with Lizzie, lives in Cambridge. There are great grandchildren he has yet to meet. “Nobody asks my advice. We just make each other laugh together.”

Michael Aspel became such a big chat show star that he is not remembered for being comic, but he more than held his own on Morecambe and Wise, and 40 years later presented Have I Got News for You. Eric Morecambe was a good friend (and called him Michael Aspirin).

On the set of Give Us A Clue, which he hosted for five years - TV Times via Getty Images

Aspel says he is filled with “horror” when contemplating the state of British light entertainment. “There is a sameness to all the programmes, across all the channels, some ‘celebrity’ going somewhere. And you just think ‘where has the imagination gone?’ I watch chat shows but it is very demeaning to see when the stars have been asked to tell the most scatological story they can. I like Graham Norton but he is guilty of this the most. Jonathan Ross is a unique character, of course, with his own naughty style that works well.”

Until it doesn’t? Ross was sacked from Radio 2 (where Aspel once broadcast) in 2010, along with Russell Brand, after lewd prank calls to Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter. “Some of the things Brand has done [on air] are so repulsive, but nobody from the BBC production side seems to tell anyone these days that they have gone too far. They are all frightened of the stars. They create these [famous] creatures and then they’re afraid to call them in.”

Aspel recalls, with some embarrassment, that Jimmy Savile appeared on his This Is Your Life show (in 1990). So did Gary Glitter (in 1992), who was later convicted of paedophilia. “These were accidents of the process,” he says. “I remember a producer saying, as early as the 1970s, of Savile ‘that man is an absolute charlatan’. Word had gone round that he had a reputation, but no one acted on that because Savile was so successful and therefore ‘powerful’. It’s been the story all the way through.”

There is now the added pressure too, he says, of cancel culture. “The pendulum has swung too far in the other direction. I don’t like laddishness and I never have. But it’s absurd. People shouldn’t have to watch what they say the whole time. It robs life of speech and any spontaneity.”

He remembers when he was on the Six O’Clock Show and a plump male reporter broadcast from the Holiday Exhibition in tiny swimming trunks. “When we came off air, I said: ‘That reminds me, I must get some pork sausages on the way home.’ It’s a very Morecambe and Wise comment, joyous and innocent. I would never be able to say that now! Professionally, I have always been very careful about what I say and do. I watch what I say and always have.”

Michael more than held his own on Morecambe and Wise

There has been the occasional lapse. Once Angela Rippon tore a strip off him for a sexist quip about her winning a prize for being a woman. He was happy to be put back in his box. Antiques Roadshow is currently on social media after an expert suggested that a family’s gifted robe from the Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie might be repatriated. “That’s another case of a producer leaving something in, just in case. Everyone’s afraid these days.”

Aspel was effectively moved off Antiques Roadshow for the much younger Fiona Bruce. He saw it coming. “I fell on my sword. I have never seen a BBC producer look so relieved and happy when I told him I wouldn’t be renewing my contract. But I hadn’t wanted to go.”

He bears no hard feelings. Of those broadcasting today, it is the women he admires the most, especially Emma Barnett, presenter of Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. “She is a tremendous broadcaster.” He listens to her while he does the washing up. Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs was a disappointment at first “but she is 100 times better now”.

And now Angela Rippon is back in the limelight on Strictly at the age of 78. “I was invited onto Strictly in my Roadshow days,” Aspel reveals. “I had to turn it down because of time.”

But now? His life is quieter: doing the Telegraph crossword, lunching out, washing up to Woman’s Hour, reading his book and dancing in his underpants. Wayne Sleep once told him “Dancing is like running a hundred yards with a smile on your face.”

“I’ve always loved dancing and I have danced reasonably well, and happily,” he says, and pauses, “but I do have one leg slightly longer than the other.” When has that ever stopped anyone? A word of advice to Strictly bosses: don’t take his initial “no” for an answer. Aspel is showbiz through and through.

For Stars in Salute! tickets please contact the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust on 01732 870 809. If you would like to make a donation, cheques can be made payable to: THE BATTLE OF BRITAIN MEMORIAL TRUST CIO, Hon. Secretary BBMT CIO, PO Box 337, West Malling, ME6 9AA