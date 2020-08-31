Michael Annett takes seventh at Daytona International Speedway

Michael Annett finished seventh in the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

The top-10 finish for Annett, his 12th of the year, added 36 points to his season total. He has 663 total points, good enough for eighth place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Annett started in eighth position. The 10th-year driver has one career victory, with 17 top-five finishes and 75 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway is a familiar place for Annett, who has one career win at the track. He has also compiled two top-five finishes at Daytona and his seventh-place result marks the third top-10.

The Des Moines, Iowa native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 12 spots higher than his career mark of 19.5 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 17.7 career average finish.

Annett took on 37 other drivers on the way to his seventh-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were nine lead changes.

Justin Haley secured the victory in the race, and Gray Gaulding finished second. Chase Briscoe placed third, Riley Herbst brought home fourth, and Harrison Burton grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Haley won the first stage, AJ Allmendinger drove the No. 16 car to victory in Stage 2.

