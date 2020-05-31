Thomas The Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies aged 68

Large working replica steam engine of the popular children's storybook character Thomas the Tank Engine is seen during a 'Day out With Thomas' in Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada, August 11, 2019. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Michael Angelis, best known as the narrator on kids TV favourite Thomas And Friends, has died suddenly aged 68.

The actor, who replaced original narrator Ringo Starr in 1991, died while at home with his wife on Saturday (29 May).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Liverpool-born actor voiced the famous show for over twenty years, as well as playing Arnie in September Song, Lucien Boswell in The Liver Birds, Mickey Startup in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Chrissie Todd in Boys From The Blackstuff and Martin Niarchos in GBH.

Read more: Rachel Riley 'feels guilty' enjoying family help with baby daughter during lockdown

He also made appearances in The Bill, Heartbeat, in Holby City and Casualty.

John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones, praised the star for “the mark” he left on television with his acting roles.

Actor Michael Angelis in a scene from episode 'The Last Supper' of the BBC series of dramatic monologues 'Single Voices', May 20th 1989. (Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images)

He tweeted: "To be in both Boys From The Blackstuff and GBH is really leaving your mark on telly. He was superb in both."

Little Britain star Matt Lucas said: “Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I've ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss.”

Actress Helen Worth, who plays Gail in Coronation Street marrying actor Michael Angelis at Chelsea Register Office. (Photo by Rebecca Naden - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Thick Of It writer Simon Blackwell also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Sad to hear that the great Michael Angelis has died. Exquisite and moving in Boys From The Black Stuff, enormously funny as Lucien in The Liver Birds.”

Angelis first made his mark on TV in the 1970s, appearing in Z Cars, Thirty-Minute Theatre and Coronation Street.

Read more: Simon Thomas reveals his father has died aged 78

He also enjoyed roles in Minder, World's End and A Touch Of Frost.

He was married to Corrie’s Helen Worth, known for playing Gail Platt, between 1991 and 2001, before later marrying Jennifer Khalastchi.

He was succeeded as narrator on Thomas And Friends by fellow Liverpool-born actor Mark Moraghan who was later replaced by John Hasler.