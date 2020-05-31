Michael Angelis death: Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies ‘suddenly’ at 68

Thomas the Tank Engine actor Michael Angelis, who has died at 68: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michael Angelis, who narrated the classic Thomas the Tank Engine cartoons, has died at 68.

His agent has confirmed that the actor died “suddenly” at home with his wife on Saturday 30 May.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Angelis narrated Thomas the Tank Engine for 13 series, having replaced Ringo Starr in the role in 1991.

He was best known to adult audiences for his role as Arnie in September Song, Martin Niarchos in GBH, Lucien Boswell in The Liver Birds and as Mickey Startup in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He also made appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Holby City and Heartbeat.

Born in Liverpool, Angelis first appeared on screen in the 1970s in programmes including Z Cars, Thirty-Minute Theatre and an episode of Coronation Street, before stints in Minder, World’s End and Boys from the Blackstuff.

He was married to Coronation Street actress Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, from 1991 to 2001, and later married Jennifer Khalastchi.

Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I’ve ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 30, 2020

Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 68.



Thanks for being part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/wQC6xaSAqM — Darren (@EastieOaks) May 31, 2020

Matt Lucas led tributes to Angelis on Twitter, writing: “Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I’ve ever seen ... What a loss.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Read more

The celebrities who died in 2020