Mich. Traveling Nurse Found Dead Over 2 Weeks After She Disappeared During Hike in California

Ann Marie Herford, 66, was reported missing on Nov. 14 after she failed to show up for work

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Ann Marie Herford

The traveling nurse who disappeared while hiking in California last month has been found dead, according to authorities.

The body of Ann Marie Herford was located Thursday while crews were searching “an extremely steep and dense section of the search area located north of San Antonio Creek,” according to a news release from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

The 66-year-old Michigan woman was reported missing on Nov. 14 after she failed to show up for work.



Herford’s body was found “on a 35-degree sloped hillside beneath heavy tree canopy and dense foliage” in the search area around 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, the CCSO said.

California Highway Patrol brought in an aircraft to help extract the woman’s body from the difficult terrain.

An investigation into Herford’s death is ongoing. The CCSO said her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Herford had expressed interest in hiking the Arnold Rim Trail during breakfast with a friend on Nov. 11, the CCSO previously said. She was reportedly last seen the next day.

Family members said Herford “lacked wilderness survival skills,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman’s car was found parked at the trailhead three days later after she was last seen, NBC affiliate KCRA-TV previously reported.

Crews recently scaled back their search for Herford after spending two weeks searching for the missing woman, according to The Union Democrat.

But search efforts still continued both in the air and on the ground until Herford’s body was found by CCSO deputies and members of the Calaveras County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to all the teams involved in the search operation,” they said in the release.



