Miceli’s Italian Restaurant, Hollywood’s Oldest Pizzeria, Issues Fundraising Plea
The pandemic may claim another iconic Hollywood restaurant. Miceli’s, which boasts it’s the oldest Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Hollywood, has set up a GoFundMe to keep its doors open.
Since opening in 1949, the restaurant (which also has a North Hollywood location) is known for its singing waiters and piano bar. Lucille Ball allegedly learned to toss a pizza for one of her episodes at Miceli’s, and generations of families have celebrated special occasions at both locations.
Paige Miceli, a third generation family member, set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $75,000.
“Nearly 72 years ago my grandfather, Carmen Miceli, opened the doors to the first Miceli’s Restaurant in the heart of old Hollywood. He probably didn’t think then that one day it would be known as ‘The Oldest Italian Restaurant in Hollywood’, but I know he’d be proud that over seven decades and three generations, our family owned and operated restaurant has survived to be exactly that. But now, we need your help to keep this true.”
Miceli blames the pandemic, which made it a struggle to keep its doors open. “We have done everything we can to respect the state and county guidelines, and like many other establishments, will not be able to stay open long-term without help right now.”
All funds raised will be used to pay fixed operating costs at the restaurant, including utilities and other monthly overhead. “Our goal is to get us through the lockdown to a point where we can safely open again and provide jobs for our 40 or so employees that are also struggling through this tough time,” Miceli wrote.
The GoFundMe page for Miceli’s can be found here.
More from Deadline
Unemployment: Stay-At-Home Order Starts Tonight With No Stimulus In Sight
Showbiz Activists Make Final Push In Remaining Days Of 2020 Election
TCL Chinese Theatre Partners With Singapore Company To Create New Hollywood Experiences
Best of Deadline
U.S. Coronavirus Update: California Overtakes Texas As Most Infected State In Nation As America Reaches 15M Cases
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.