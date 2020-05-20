Of Mice and Murder Hornets - Calamus Enterprises Pest Control Can Help

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Murder hornets, locusts, flying monkeys... what's next? Just when you thought 2020 could not get any more bizarre, we are being warned about lethal flying insects. Such a dystopian scenario seems like a great time to make friends with a reputable pest controller.

Even if murder hornets are not on a horizon, nobody wants to share their home with any creepy-crawlies. The most fatal pandemic of recorded human history was the bubonic plague, which killed hundreds of millions in Europe, Asia, and North Africa. North America was not "discovered" yet, as we are talking about 1347 - 1351. The Black Death originated in Central Asia and traveled along the Silk Road, carried by fleas on rats, reducing the world population from an estimated 475 million to 350 million in the 14th century. Numbers that climate change activists and over-population proponents dream about.

CEPestControl.com manager Tom Loch.

Personally, I have been lucky enough not to have come in contact with such vile creatures (the plague-carrying fleas and rats, I mean) but the Smart Car size palmetto bugs in Florida still give me nightmares. One can literally hear them scurrying across the herringbone parquet floor in the middle of the night. Imagine a cockroach. Now imagine it ten times bigger. If you try to squish it with a slipper on a carpet, the bugger literally bounces back and stares at you with antagonizing antennae.

My second most scarring encounter with pests was; in of all the places; the ethereal Venice, Italy. My husband and I were touring the land of his Roman ancestors and had booked a lovely hotel in La Serenissima aka Venice. The room boasted yellow silk damask wall-coverings, heavy drapes with tassels, sumptuous bedding, and quilted headboard... All perfect habitat for bedbugs! Mamma mia - fairytale shattered by the itchy little pepper-specks.

No matter what type of uninvited quests might invade your home, choosing the right pest control service is important. Not all homes or hornets are the same and those particularities matter when choosing an exterminator. You want a company with years of experience and that also keeps up with modern techniques via constant training, as Tom Loch of Calamus Enterprises Pest Control explains. He and CEO Mike Calamus insist that attending industry-specific seminars is imperative, as it ensures the health and safety of their customers. One can no longer douse a house in lethal chemicals and call it day; health risks and environmental concerns must be considered.

So keep that in mind, once you are looking for a reliable company to rid your pantry of all the mice, ants, and roaches raiding through the surplus crisis groceries.

CE Pest Control serving Chicagoland - Chicago metropolitan area: Chicago, Illinois, Aurora, Elgin, Joliet, Kenosha, Naperville, Arlington Heights, Berwyn, Bolingbrook, Cicero, Des Plaines, Evanston, Gary, Hammond, Mount Prospect, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Cook County, DeKalb County, Lake County, DuPage County,Will County, Kane County, Lake County etc.

More information about CE Pest Control can be found at https://cepestcontrol.com/, while details on the other brands at Calamus Enterprises are available at https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/.

By Ave Maria Blithe, writer & real estate professional

