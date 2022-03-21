Mice Away Organic Expands Internationally Into New Markets With Its Fresh, New Offering To Rodent Repellent

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Australian-made and developed Mice Away is expanding its offering internationally with its unique solution to repelling rat and mice infestation.

No more toxic rat poison. Sean Borg, an R&D Specialist from Australia is revolutionizing the pest control industry with his natural formula by scaling globally.

As someone who works in the organic herbal foods, minerals, and disinfectant field, Sean decided to take on a conventional approach when he was told that there had been rats reported on nearby properties to his in rural Australia.

"In the many years we lived on the property we didn't witness any rodent activity but we decided to listen to our new friend, Boris the Pestman, and took up his offer to buy and place bait filled black rodent boxes around the perimeter of our property," Sean recalls.

"Around a week later my wife, Silvia, and I noticed tiny pink specks of bait along the perimeter of our kids' play area. We also noticed lots of snail trail sludge leading into the black rodenticide boxes."

Sean contacted "Boris the Pestman" and told him what was happening. "His solution was to make sure we kept our children well away from the play area, that our children and pets stayed well away from the black poison boxes," Sean says. As regards the snail trail around the black box rodenticide entry points, Boris advised the family to buy their organic vegetables from the supermarket and not pick them from the garden any more due to potential rodenticide poisoning from the snails.

Boris' solution was unwelcome. And the story worsens. "It was a cold winter morning when our five-year-old daughter came up to us to address her concern about a yucky smell coming from the bottom level walk in kitchen pantry. On entry I was taken back by the horrid stench seeping out from the ceiling light fan. Up to this day I still cramp up when I think back to that unforgettable horror scene," Sean says.

Boris the Pestman was asked to return, which he did. In full commando gear. "With his heat detecting infra-red and night vision telescopic instruments he found what he came for and our worst nightmare came true. Tucked in a nook in the space above their heads lay a decaying dead rodent," Sean remembers. The large and probably pregnant mouse had been there for at least three or four days.

After paying Boris the Pestman, a builder, plasterer and painter a huge amount of around $6,000, the immediate problem ended. But Sean wanted a solution that wouldn't make his garden dangerous for his children, wouldn't create an unbearable dead mouse stink and wouldn't cost $6,000.

"After fitting my hands into protective gloves and attaching my clear face shield, I took a hammer and waist bag and removed every rodent box on my property in a not so calming way. Let's just say it was an extremely therapeutic moment," Sean notes.

He then set about to invent something better, a safer and more affordable way to keep rodents away.

"So, in my spare time I worked my R&D into the early hours of the morning each day for over a two-year period, trialing and researching different active organic ingredients, elements and compounds for repelling rodents," Sean says. The Eureka moment eventually arrived when another family disaster occurred.

A spring mouse plague of more than 150 rodents stormed through Sean's property. His entire herb and vegetable plantation was eaten except for one herb. The mice had wiped out his tomatoes, pineapples, pumpkins…they'd even gnawed through his timber steps. They had not touched this oriental herb, a form of peppermint.

"I decided to place food scraps of bread, fruit, and grain on the timber landing. Then I collected piles of my unscathed oriental herbal leaves and spread around landing perimeter. That night I watched and waited. The mice never came," Sean recalls. He repeated the exercise over several months.

That herb, edible to humans and a naturally occurring plant, became the basis of his rat repellent. Sean developed a world-first scientifically tested organic mice (rodent) repellent in a green box and called it Mice Away.

About Mice Away Organic

Born in Australia in the middle of a mouse plague, Mice Away is a non-poisonous, no kill organic repellent. This means no nasty poisonous rodent luring bait attractants around your yard and home. No more dying and dead rodents to collect yuk from your neighbour's or your property. No more secondary poisoning of pets, birds or other wildlife. No more needing to wear safety gloves to administer. No more danger to the environment," Sean notes.

MiceAway® Indoor Outdoor Organic Repellent Unit repels mice and safely prevent mice invasion on your property and land. It repels mice and other rodents by directly targeting their sense of smell.

It works indoors and outdoors and is safe for kids, animals and pets. And it is available now in the US.

Editor's notes:

  • Rodents invade 21 million US homes each winter.

  • According to the 2019 American Housing Survey (AHS) by the US Census Bureau, 14.8 rats were seen in homes in the last 12 months.

  • America's most rodent-infested cities (2021) are in order - Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver & Minneapolis

PR Contact:

Adrian Falk
Believing Advertising & PR
afalk@believeadvertising.com
646 808 3030

SOURCE: Mice Away Organic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693641/Mice-Away-Organic-Expands-Internationally-Into-New-Markets-With-Its-Fresh-New-Offering-To-Rodent-Repellent

