Mic'd up youth baseball game is the best thing you'll see all day

Chad Hunt is a big fan of mic'd-up segments during games, so it just made sense that he would try to mic up his sons Kamden and Hayes during recent coach-pitch Sioux Empire Baseball Association games.

The video stars Hunt's sons Kamden, 6, and Hayes, 5. In the video, both Kamden and Hayes share entertaining conversations throughout the game.

"It's raining tacos in the sky. Nom, nom, nom, nom, so yummy in my belly," Kamden says at one point.

Hayes also has his moments.

"Nobody say 'Pitcher's got a big butt to me,'" Hayes says while on the mound.

Not only do Kamden and Hayes provide comedic comments throughout, but Kamden also tries his hand at coaching, instructing his teammate, Beckett, to squeeze the ball at second base.

Hunt enlisted Austin Bramley, whose nephew, Landon, is on the team, to record the video.

"I think people just think it's hilarious and it's just kind of a bunch of kids just having fun, playing baseball and completely light-hearted and the thing that's great about it, it was just totally organic," Bramley said.

A screenshot from Chad Hunt and Austin Bramley's video of a mic'd up video from a youth baseball game in Sioux Falls that features Hunt's son, Hayes (pictured).

Hunt, a digital video manager at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said he's always looking for ways to enhance the gameday experience whether it's through producing videos or creating graphics. Bramley, who is a creative services coordinator for Midco, recorded the video while Chad was coaching and pitching to the team.

Hunt was the mastermind behind the idea, Bramley said. But they weren't planning on it going viral.

"The main reason I did it was for my family and the kids to look back on someday, and so we definitely took care of that. What I like to see is how many it's impacted already. It's kind of opened some people's eyes to what baseball is. And to reiterate, especially at a younger age, that it's not all about winning," Hunt said.

Kamden and Hayes Hunt are a part of the Hy-Vee Sioux Empire Baseball Association team in Sioux Falls.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Mic'd up South Dakota youth baseball game video goes viral