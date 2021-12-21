Micah and Roy’s road trip and Bumble bows out – Tuesday’s sporting social

In this article:

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 21.

Football

Micah and Roy went on a road trip.

Manchester United marked a memorable moment from Eric Cantona, from this day 25 years ago.

Name us a more iconic moment: ______ 2️⃣5️⃣ years ago today, King Eric wrote his name into United folklore forever ✍️👑#MUFC | #OTD pic.twitter.com/P0CcdHykti — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2021

Liverpool recalled being on top of the world, on this day in 2019.

Andrea Radrizzani felt proud.

The Rooneys were #TogetherForAlderHey.

Story continues

Happy birthdays…

🎈 Happy birthday to Spurs legend Steve Perryman! pic.twitter.com/d4QgrBtdRx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 21, 2021

Kylian Mbappe’s celebrated his birthday with team-mates.

Cricket

Start the car! David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd left Sky Sports after 22 years in the commentary box.

And the tributes rolled in.

Hearing cricket just won’t be the same 😢 A man who helped me, gave me advice and welcomed me when I got the privilege to work with him 🙌🏻 Thank you @BumbleCricket 🥰 https://t.co/r7XKv3PeMs — Kate Cross (@katecross16) December 21, 2021

You’ve provided great entertainment over the years and changed cricket comms forever. You’ve proved people can be themselves, have a laugh and still talk sense. You’ve inspired me to be the commentator I am today. Thank you Bumble, for everything. https://t.co/3Dem4wAANO — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) December 21, 2021

Congratulations Bumble on a fantastic career and for bringing so much entertainment to our tv’s. Happy retirement 👍🏻 #legend https://t.co/d7G0WratLk — Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) December 21, 2021

Very sad news. One of my all-time favourite cricket commentators. Thanks for your brilliant punditry, Bumble – and for all the laughs. You’re a class act. https://t.co/ple27sEoPw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 21, 2021

Won’t be quite the same without you. One of cricket’s greatest and most entertaining commentators. Wish you well. https://t.co/Y9hNgqkSFo — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 21, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar sent birthday wishes to his old captain.

Happy Birthday Chika! It was a privilege to make my India debut under your captaincy. Wishing you the very best for the upcoming year. pic.twitter.com/rkqFMtW24a — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 21, 2021

Formula One

Nicholas Latifi reveals he has received death threats and abuse.

A message from me after the events of Abu Dhabi https://t.co/uYj7Ct6ANQ pic.twitter.com/eThFec8nAi — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) December 21, 2021

Lando Norris revealed he and Antonio Giovinazzi did a swap ahead of the Italian’s move to Formula E.

Mystic Carlos.

Carlos looked into his 🔮 before the season, and what he predicted came true!@Carlossainz55 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/kcUzXaBE7B — Formula 1 (@F1) December 21, 2021

Darts

Barney loved being back at the Ally Pally.

It’s amazing to be back. First win of the tournament! I want to thank the amazing crowd of tonight and again all the support received from my fans. Looking forward to the next match. See you soon #barneyarmy #wkdarts #pdcworldchampionship #darts pic.twitter.com/3h7jOrmOTf — Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) December 20, 2021

Rowing

Helen Glover’s twins burned some Christmas energy.