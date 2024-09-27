Micah Parsons left ankle injury: Here's the latest on Dallas Cowboys star defender

Dallas Cowboys fans who are concerned that star defender Micah Parsons was carted off the field and needed to be carted to the team bus after the game can relax a little.

Parsons, in a video taken by WFAA Dallas, was seen walking, with a visible limp, as he left the team bus shortly after the Cowboys landed back in Texas following their Thursday Night Football win against the New York Giants.

The early reports are Parsons has a high-ankle sprain, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning, with the caveat that the linebacker still has to undergo an MRI to determine the injury.

Here’s everything you needs to know about Micah Parsons’ injury:

Micah Parsons video of him walking off team bus

Here’s video of Parsons gingerly walking off the Cowboys’ team bus, after the trip back to the Dallas area following their win over the Giants:

NEW VIDEO: Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was walking gingerly when the team arrived home this morning, after his apparent leg injury last night.



When did Micah Parsons suffer his left ankle injury?

With less than four minutes left in the game on a pivotal third down, Parsons was blocked by Giants center John Michael Schmitz into right guard Greg Van Roten, who fell to the ground onto Parsons.

“As I was planting, a guy fell on me,” Parsons said after the game.

What did Micah Parsons say about X-rays on his left ankle?

Parsons confirmed he had a left ankle injury, and said X-rays were negative.

Why was Micah Parsons carted off during Cowboys-Giants game?

The cart was used to help the Cowboys star move about immediately after his injury.

Parsons walked gingerly off the field, struggling to put weight on his left leg while assisted by trainers. He was later carted to the locker room, with his left shoe removed, and walked with a significant limp in the locker room after the game.

How long will Micah Parsons need to recover?

It might take 6-8 weeks to recover from a high ankle sprain, which is a tear or damage to the high ankle ligaments that connect the tibia to the fibula, according to Cleveland Clinic.

A 2022 study published by the National Institutes of Health backed that up, finding athletes took anywhere between 5-8 weeks to recover depending on treatment.

How many games could Micah Parsons miss for the Cowboys?

The Cowboys have 10 days before their next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6, but that might too early for a return. The Cowboys’ Week 6 home game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 13 also might be too soon.

Dallas does have a bye week in Week 7 and returns to play on Oct. 27 at San Francisco, which would be four weeks after his injury.

Cowboys games after the four-week injury mark for Parsons: Dallas visits the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 3), hosts the Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 10), hosts the Houston Texans (Nov. 18), and visits the Washington Commanders (Nov. 24).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Micah Parsons ankle injury: Latest update on Dallas Cowboys star