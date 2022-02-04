Micah Parsons, listed at 245 pounds, wins NFL's Fastest Man race

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
One of the NFL's most electric rookies now holds the title as its fastest man.

The Dallas Cowboys rookie scored an upset win in the Fastest Man portion of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, outracing a field of three other players, who may or may not have been taking the challenge as seriously as him.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound Parsons, the heaviest player in the field by nearly 20 pounds, beat out Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and teammate Trevon Diggs in the 40-yard dash. It was a close win, with Chubb only a nose behind.

Here's the video:

As you can see, Hill, who would be most people's pick to win the event, didn't even begin the race in a sprinter's stance, instead choosing to stand almost upright. That bit him as soon as the starter's signal sounded, as he clearly slipped in his first steps and lost any chance at winning the race.

Hill's effort level aside, Parsons beating out the likes of Chubb and Diggs is still a testament to just how much of a physical freak the rookie linebacker is. Not only is Parsons already one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, he has shown an ability to cover space in the passing game almost unheard of from a 6-foot-3, 245-pounder.

The 12th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft has looked like one of the best defenders in the NFL since his first snap, accruing 84 total tackles, 30 QB hits, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, three passes defended and first-team All-Pro honors in one year of work.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) lines up at the line of scrimmage during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Micah Parsons is a very large man and a very fast man. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
