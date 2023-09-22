Micah Parsons blasts ESPN analyst Bart Scott for making light of Trevon Diggs’ injury

Bart Scott has been heavily criticized on social media for his comments when discussing Trevon Diggs injury on “First Take,” on ESPN.

On Thursday it was announced that Diggs tore his ACL in practice and would miss the remainder of the season.

When speaking about Diggs’ injury, Scott had this to say about the Dallas Cowboys cornerback.

“Like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait, something bad always happens,” said Scott.

Scott was immediately chastised by Ryan Clark and Smith who both called the comment inappropriate considering the seriousness of Diggs’ injury.

Micah Parsons responded to Scott on X [formerly Twitter] blasting the former Baltimore Raven and New York Jet for his callousness.

Wtf ?? He ole hating ass old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!! https://t.co/nT29Slv3sA — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 22, 2023

Parsons was joined by Malik Hooker who called Scott corny for the comments.

Corny For Folks To Get On Tv And Say Something Like This https://t.co/ZF5eNwNePb — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) September 22, 2023

Then Buddy Smirking Lowkey Saying It, Jus Lame Stop Giving Anybody Platforms — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) September 22, 2023

Jayron Kearse also chimed in calling Scott lame.

This dude Bart Scott lame af for that weak ass shit — JK (@Jayronkearse8) September 22, 2023

Keep these cornballs from off the tv — JK (@Jayronkearse8) September 22, 2023

Scott was heavily criticized on social media and fired back at Parsons, telling him to get out of his feelings.