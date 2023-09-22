Micah Parsons blasts ESPN analyst Bart Scott for making light of Trevon Diggs’ injury

Lawrence Dow
·2 min read
Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Bart Scott has been heavily criticized on social media for his comments when discussing Trevon Diggs injury on “First Take,” on ESPN.

On Thursday it was announced that Diggs tore his ACL in practice and would miss the remainder of the season.

When speaking about Diggs’ injury, Scott had this to say about the Dallas Cowboys cornerback.

“Like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait, something bad always happens,” said Scott.

Scott was immediately chastised by Ryan Clark and Smith who both called the comment inappropriate considering the seriousness of Diggs’ injury.

Micah Parsons responded to Scott on X [formerly Twitter] blasting the former Baltimore Raven and New York Jet for his callousness.

Parsons was joined by Malik Hooker who called Scott corny for the comments.

Jayron Kearse also chimed in calling Scott lame.

Scott was heavily criticized on social media and fired back at Parsons, telling him to get out of his feelings.