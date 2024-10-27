Miami's win over Florida State was particularly emotional for RB Mark Fletcher

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr., left, runs for a first down as Florida State defensive back K.J. Kirkland (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mark Fletcher Jr. never considered not playing in Miami's rivalry game against Florida State, for the simple reason that his father would have wanted him out there.

And it was no accident that Miami's opening touchdown was his.

Fletcher rushed for 71 yards and a score in No. 6 Miami's 36-14 win over Florida State on Saturday night — playing despite the fact that his father, Mark Fletcher Sr., died earlier in the week. Fletcher took a knee in the Hard Rock Stadium end zone after scoring, pointing to the sky.

“Just a shout out to my dad, paying him respect,” Fletcher said. “It’s been a long time since he’d seen Hard Rock this packed. I know he would have loved this, this energy out here, all the seats was taken up. I know he would have loved it. So, I just did this for him.”

“Big Mark," as Fletcher's dad was known by everyone around the Miami program, was a regular visitor to practice. He would hold court in the stands at games, talking to anyone and everyone with a personality that Miami coach Mario Cristobal described as larger than life.

“He’s got the best seat in the house going forward, looking from above,” Cristobal said. “I know he’s super proud of Mark.”

Fletcher was the only running back to touch the ball for Miami on that initial series, starting his night with a 13-yard rush on his first touch. His touchdown even had others on the Miami sideline pointing to the sky.

“This game was for him and his family,” Miami quarterback Cam Ward said. “What he’s going through outside of football, I don’t wish on no man. He got the game ball, and he deserves it."

That game ball presentation came in the locker room afterward. There were other worthy performances — Ward threw for 208 yards, Damien Martinez rushed for 148 yards and two scores, and the defense held Florida State to 248 yards.

But teammates wanted the night to belong to Fletcher.

“It meant everything to me," Fletcher said. "It just shows the brotherhood we have. I just played a good game, and I’m not even the one who had all the greatest stats, but they just showed that to me, to show how much they supported me. I’m nothing but appreciative.”

The Hurricanes are entering November unbeaten for the first time since 2017, are one of four unbeaten teams left in Atlantic Coast Conference games — Clemson is 5-0, Miami and SMU are 4-0 and Pitt is 3-0 — and play host to Duke this Saturday. It'll be another trying few days for Fletcher; services for his father are scheduled for later this week.

“I’m staying strong," Fletcher said. "I know my dad wanted me to come out here and ball out for him. It’s just extra motivation. I love that man so much. He’s going to be so missed. But I’ve got to keep his legacy living on. I’m so happy I got his name. I’m so happy I got his name.”

