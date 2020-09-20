Miami's turnover chain is back in 2020, and was responsibly sanitized after use

Miami’s famous “turnover chain” made its 2020 debut on Saturday night during the Hurricanes’ primetime matchup against Louisville. And in true 2020 style, the chain was sanitized after its first use of the season.

With his interception of UL quarterback Malik Cunningham, Al Blades Jr. became the first UM player to rock the chain this season. But before he did, he had to mask up.

2020 TURNOVER CHAIN pic.twitter.com/cN46LrFyWw — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 20, 2020

This year’s version of the turnover chain is really sharp, huh? Here’s a few closer looks, courtesy of the Hurricanes.

Thank you so much, @AlBlades_Jr.



Welcome the new TURNOVER CHAIN. pic.twitter.com/qUWuM5Aye1 — Canes F😷😷tball (@CanesFootball) September 20, 2020

A closer look at the newest Turnover Chain 😏 pic.twitter.com/y1DiKBCnHZ — Canes F😷😷tball (@CanesFootball) September 20, 2020

After the celebration of Blades’ interception subsided, he turned it back over to a few Miami staffers who were tasked with wiping it down with sanitizing wipes. Gotta be safe in 2020.

Once the wipe-down was complete, the chain was tucked back away until the defense caused another turnover.

Miami looks like a much-improved team, so we could get used to seeing that chain quite often throughout the season — much like in 2017 when the first edition of the chain took the college football world by storm.

