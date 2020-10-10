Miami's Jimmy Butler out-duels LeBron James to force Game 6 of NBA Finals against Lakers

Jimmy Butler will not go down without a fight.

The Miami Heat star logged his second triple-double of the NBA Finals, out-dueling Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James down the stretch of a 111-108 victory in Game 5. Butler registered 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, including a pair of go-ahead free throws in the final minute of an instant classic.

The only other player to record two triple-doubles in a Finals: LeBron James in 2015.

The Heat and Lakers will meet again in Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night.

“We’re just going to continue to fight,” Butler told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on the postgame broadcast, shouting out injured point guard Goran Dragic in the process. “I pray, I hope that we get [No.] 7 back. I know he wants to hoop with us, but until then we’ve got to stay together and stay in the trenches.”

Anthony Davis gave the Lakers a 108-107 lead with a put-back that beat the shot clock with 21.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and James was that close to securing the fourth title of his illustrious career. That will have to wait at least two more days. Butler beat a screened James off the dribble and drew a foul from Davis five seconds later, sinking both free throws to regain a 109-108 lead.

The Lakers had 16.8 seconds to capture the franchise’s 17th championship, but Danny Green missed a wide-open three-pointer and Markieff Morris threw an errant pass to Davis out of bounds. The Lakers fouled Tyler Herro on the inbounds pass, and the 20-year-old rookie calmly sank both free throws with 1.6 seconds left. James’ last-second heave from midcourt never had a chance, and the Heat survived.

Miami had built an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter on the strength of Butler and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson

